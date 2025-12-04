Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus: from how they met to the engagement details

And so another Hollywood heavyweight has sealed the deal with a dazzling engagement ring. Joining 2025’s newly engaged elite, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Zendaya and Tom Holland, and Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, it was confirmed this week Miley Cyrus' partner Maxx Morando popped the question with a stunning 14kt yellow gold cushion-cut ring set by celebrity-adored designer Jacquie Aiche.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, December 3, Miley explained that Maxx proposed during a recent trip to Asia.

She said: "I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered and I'm telling you, I was so, so, so surprised."

Miley's first marriage was to Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth. The two married in December 2018 and separated less than a year later in August 2019, with their divorce being finalised in January 2020.

© FilmMagic Miley Cyrus debuted her engagement ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere on December 1 © Getty Images Her ring was designed by Jacquie Aiche

While Liam Hemsworth is a name most people instantly recognise, Maxx is a far more under-the-radar figure. So who is Miley’s new husband-to-be? Here’s everything you need to know about the 27-year-old and his relationship with Miley...

Who is Maxx Morando?

Maxx is a drummer who was previously in American punk rock band The Regrettes, and is now part of a brand called Liily. The band performed as part of NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party in 2022, alongside other artists including Dolly Parton and David Byrne.

He's also a producer and actually produced her last album, Something Beautiful, along with several of her songs.

© Getty Images for Gucci The couple's first official photo together was in 2021

How old is he?

Miley's husband-to-be 27 years old, making him six years Miley's junior. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2024, she said: “He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters."

"Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this? And he’s like, On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.”

Despite this, she prefaces: “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously.”

How did Maxx and Miley meet?

Miley explained that they met after being "put on a blind date," in an interview with British Vogue in 2023. the Hannah Montana icon was first linked to Maxx at the end of 2021, after the pair were spotted together in Miami while she was in town filming her NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Their relationship was confirmed the following year, in 2022.

When are they getting married?

Of course, it’s far too early to know when the wedding will be, but rest assured - we’ll share an update the moment we hear anything. One thing we can guarantee is that the fashion on display from Miley and her guests (including her Godmother Dolly Parton), will be absolutely flawless.