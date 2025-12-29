Goldie Hawn's famous family are all smiles in candid new photo from the slopes in Aspen

Goldie Hawn's loved ones are all together for the festive season, and it looks like they are having the best time! The Hollywood actress and her long-term partner, Kurt Russell, go to their home in Aspen, Colorado, every year for the holidays, where they enjoy nothing more than spending time on the slopes.

In a new photo posted on Instagram, Goldie's sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell (whose wife, Meredith Hagner, captured the snapshot), were all smiles as they made their way down a mountain. "Cutie brothers shredder day," Meredith captioned the photo.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's daughter Rio talks about entering showbiz

Oliver recently opened up to us about the family's holiday traditions in Colorado. He told us: "We're very traditional in the sense that we read The Night Before Christmas – 'Merry Christmas to all, to all a good night,' – and then we have someone who will dress up as Santa, running behind the trees and in the snow behind the lights, and the kids are losing their minds."

© Instagram Goldie Hawn's sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell enjoyed a day on the slopes in Aspen

Between them, Goldie and Kurt have eight grandchildren. Oliver shares Wilder, Bodhi and Rio with wife Erinn Bartlett, while Kate Hudson is mom to grown-up son Ryder - who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson - along with son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Wyatt and Meredith are parents to two young sons, Buddy and Boone.

© GC Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell spend a lot of time - especially during the holidays - in Aspen

Goldie has set an incredible example for her family over the years, with Oliver telling us: "Even in times of tumult or if things aren't going the way that you want them to go, you can find nuggets of joy, and that's what my mom is about. Waking up in the morning is joyful – we have another day to live – and that's how she's lived her life and instead of explaining it to us, she lives it that way and then we as the kids hopefully take that in, take that on, and then pass it on to our children."

© WireImage Goldie with son Oliver Hudson and his wife and children

Along with their home in Aspen, Goldie and Kurt also have a house in LA, close to their children and grandchildren. Family is everything to them. Meredith spoke fondly of Kurt and Goldie during an interview with US Weekly back in 2024, telling the publication: "Oh they're the best. They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents." The actress went on to say: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home. They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt with their son Wyatt

She added that despite their global fame, Goldie and Kurt are incredibly down-to-earth. "The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are]," she shared.

Wyatt, meanwhile, opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shortly after his oldest son Buddy's arrival. He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."