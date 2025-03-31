Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn look so loved up amid LA outing

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn proved that their 41-year relationship is still going strong after stepping out together in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds dined together at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Sunday, opting for casual attire on their sweet date night.

Goldie sported an all-black outfit complete with a black cardigan, tailored trousers and stylish black loafers.

She added a black and white handbag and wore her signature blonde locks in soft waves down past her shoulders.

Her longtime love wore a black and white flannel shirt buttoned over a black tee, with off-white trousers and brown hiking shoes.

Kurt held Goldie's hand as they exited the restaurant, marking their first public outing since appearing together at the Oscars on March 2.

© Shotgetter / BACKGRID Goldie and Kurt stepped out for a sweet date night

The pair dressed to the nines for the big night, with Goldie making a special appearance to present the award for Best Animated Film alongside The Social Network star Andrew Garfield.

The actor brought Goldie to tears on stage when he gave her a sweet shout-out, in the wake of his mother's death in 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer.

"There's someone, there's a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn," Andrew said as he held her hand.

© Shotgetter / BACKGRID Goldie wore an all-black outfit for the romantic night out

"You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits and you've made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again," he added.

"Thank you, sweetie, that really touches me," the mother of three responded as she wiped away a tear. Kurt supported his partner at the event, looking dapper in a suit as Goldie donned a showstopping golden gown.

When asked what the secret to their long and happy romance was by Porter magazine, Goldie shared that they didn't need a ring to know they love each other.

© Getty Kurt supported his partner at the Oscars

"A lasting relationship isn't about marriage," the 79-year-old said. "It's about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work."

"Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything's a choice," she said.

The couple are proud parents to Wyatt Russell, their 38-year-old son, who recently nabbed a major role in the upcoming Marvel film set to break box-office records - Avengers: Doomsday.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Wyatt will appear in the newest Avengers film

Wyatt first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2021 series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as U.S. Agent, the successor to Captain America.

He will star alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston and Florence Pugh in the new film.

Goldie is also a proud mother to Running Point star Kate Hudson and Rules of Engagement actor Oliver Hudson.

© Steve Granitz Goldie and Kurt share a blended family

Kate often lovingly refers to her stepdad as "Pa", as The Thing actor raised her and her brother after their biological father, Bill Hudson, was largely absent from their lives.

"I love my Pa so much! What a man, lucky me. Love you Pa. Happy Father's Day!" Kate gushed in an Instagram post in 2024, proving just how close the pair are.

Kurt welcomed his first child, Boston Russell, in 1980 with his first wife, Season Hubley, rounding out their blended family.

