Kurt Russell's devoted family pay tribute to him on special day with unbelievable throwback photos

Kurt Russell is first and foremost a family man, proven by the touching birthday dedication from his stepdaughter, Kate Hudson, who gushed about the actor on his special day.

The Running Point star took to Instagram to share a series of sweet throwback photos of the pair, showcasing their tight bond.

"Love this man so much! Happy birthday Pa! You are truly one of a kind," Kate wrote in the caption, alongside a series of birthday-related emojis.

The pictures ranged from red carpet moments to family reunions to a football game appearance together, and the duo were always smiling and laughing with each other in every snap.

© Instagram An unbreakable bond Kurt's partner Goldie Hawn welcomed Kate and her brother Oliver with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson, before they finalized their divorce in 1982. A year later, Kurt began dating the Overboard actress, and the pair have been living in loved-up bliss since. They are also proud parents to their son Wyatt, and Kurt welcomed an older son, Boston, with his ex, actress Season Hubley.

© Instagram Kate's father figure Kate has shared in the past how close she is with her stepdad, who she lovingly refers to as 'Pa'. She opened up about their close bond in an Instagram tribute in 2021, explaining that she couldn't imagine her life without him. "I often wonder how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be," she began.

Words of wisdom "He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences," the mother of three continued. "He gave me the gift of confidence, instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident, you live courageously."



© Instagram The adoption question Kate's brother Oliver opened up about the moment Kurt offered to adopt the pair on their shared Sibling Revelry podcast. "Kurt came into my life when I was [a child] and essentially he raised me. I'm the man I am today because of him, right?" he said on the show. "There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no." He continued: "Not that we were — you know, very aware of probably what it even [expletive] meant…We just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'"

© Steve Granitz Steadfast support Kurt has always been supportive of his children's endeavours and revealed just how proud he was of Kate when she released her debut album, Glorious, in 2024. "Those songs are really good, really well done. I think it's fun," he told People of Kate's project. "She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."