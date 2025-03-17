Kurt Russell's devoted family pay tribute to him on special day with unbelievable throwback photos

They are also proud parents to their son Wyatt, and Kurt welcomed an older son, Boston, with his ex, actress Season Hubley.
Kate's father figure
Kate has shared in the past how close she is with her stepdad, who she lovingly refers to as 'Pa'.
She opened up about their close bond in an Instagram tribute in 2021, explaining that she couldn't imagine her life without him.
"I often wonder how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be," she began.
Words of wisdom
"He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences," the mother of three continued.
"He gave me the gift of confidence, instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident, you live courageously."
The adoption question
Kate's brother Oliver opened up about the moment Kurt offered to adopt the pair on their sharedSibling Revelry podcast.
"Kurt came into my life when I was [a child] and essentially he raised me. I'm the man I am today because of him, right?" he said on the show. "There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no."
He continued: "Not that we were — you know, very aware of probably what it even [expletive] meant…We just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'"
Steadfast support
Kurt has always been supportive of his children's endeavours and revealed just how proud he was of Kate when she released her debut album, Glorious, in 2024.
"Those songs are really good, really well done. I think it's fun," he toldPeople of Kate's project. "She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."
A Hollywood love story
Despite their decades-long relationship, Goldie and Kurt never married due to the messy nature of their previous relationship breakdowns with their former spouses.
The pair have enjoyed one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood.
You may also like
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories