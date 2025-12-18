Inside Al Roker and Deborah Roberts 40-acre scenic home at Christmas

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts enjoyed walking in a winter wonderland at their 40-acre property in Colombia County, New York. The couple purchased the getaway house over 27 years ago and expanded the once-28-acre space.

© Instagram Al and Deborah enjoyed their scenic home

TV star Deborah posted a series of sweet photographs on Instagram which showcased the pair's lovely seasonal escape. The two were seen all smiles posing infront of their gray home with white-colored window borders and a field of fresh snow. The journalist showed off their massive backyard, which featured the woods right next door. The pine trees were beautifully covered in snow, and Deborah's shots looked straight out of a Christmas postcard. Other pictures displayed the pair's numerous elegant wreaths which decorated the windows and doors.

© Instagram The couple has a 40-acre home

In another post, the duo was spotted decorating a freshly-picked Christmas tree, as Deborah was seen giving Al a loving peck on his head. She captioned the post: "Tis the season!" This year marks the first time that the empty nesters decorated their tree on their own. Fans of the couple loved the wholesome pictures and rushed to the comments. One person wrote: "It's beautiful there. You two are the epitome of what a marriage should look like. Enjoy the beautiful scenery."

A second follower added: "Just gorgeous (the scenery and you guys)!!" A third fan continued: "Beautiful tree, beautiful couple...enjoy." One fan asked Deborah whether she collects or receives her various tree ornaments as gifts. The journalist responded: "Have collected and received as gifts over the years!"

Another follower wrote: "Comfort and joy," to which Deborah replied: "Yes and egg nog," with a laughing emoji. Deborah followed up the festive pictures with a selfie of her at LaGuardia Airport with the caption: "One last assignment @abc2020 before the holidays take over. Still got packages to mail when I get back. How's your prep going?"

© Instagram The pair spend their downtime on the property

Decades ago, the couple once spent a lot of time in the Berkshires area for Valentine's Day weekend and for most of the summer, therefore they wanted to invest in a place of their own. Deborah recalled their process of purchasing the country house and said: "It happened so fast. I just remember one day looking out the window, and Al's out there, he's got a wheelbarrow, looking like he's just having a great time." Al added: "The Black version of Green Acres," per Berkshire Magazine.

The two love taking hikes in the woods, people watching in local cafes, and overall, relaxing from the New York City chaos. In fact, the pair aren't the only ones who enjoy the home away from home. Their children often visit and play outdoors, swim in the pool and go on a pontoon boat ride together.

© Instagram The duo decorated their Christmas tree during their time off

Al shared: "We straddle the Hudson Valley and the Berkshires, so we can claim both. Our favorite things when the kids were much smaller, was the most wonderful farmers market at Great Barrington. We would bring a blanket and spread it out. There was a guy who used to play music for the kids. It was very Small Town America. You could keep an eye on your kids but also buy stuff from the farmers market, wander around while the kids were being entertained."

Deborah added: "You've got a little culture, you've got a little rural, you've got a little mountains. I sort of describe it as sort of the hinterlands of New York City."