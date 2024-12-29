Savannah Guthrie rings in 53rd birthday with sweet tributes

Savannah Guthrie looked as fresh-faced as ever after thanking her friends and fans alike for the sweet wishes she received on her 53rd birthday.

The Today host posted a smiling snap while out to dinner to celebrate the occasion, captioning the photo: "Thank you for the beautiful birthday wishes. This is 53!"

Savannah's fellow presenters wasted no time sending well wishes, with Katie Couric writing, "Happy birthday my fellow Capricorn!" while Deborah Roberts commented, "Happy birthday" alongside cake and balloon emojis.

The 53-year-old's co-hosts took to social media to express their love for Savannah on her special day with the sweetest tributes.

Hoda Kotb, who is set to leave the show on January 10, posted a selfie of the pair at her home, writing, "Happy bday to the finest. I love you @savannahguthrie," in the caption.

Jenna Bush Hager, another of Savannah's co-hosts, gushed about her friend on her December 27 birthday alongside a slew of sweet snaps.

© Instagram Savannah thanked her friends and fans for their sweet birthday wishes

"Happiest Birthday to my dearest girl, soul-sister, sister wife, expert listener and wise wisdom-seeker @savannahguthrie," she captioned the post. "What a wild and wonderful life that you came into my life! Love you!" she added.

Beloved weatherman Al Roker wished his friend a happy birthday with a reel of pictures of the pair set to Lenny Kravitz's rendition of "Happy Birthday".

"The happiest of birthdays to my pal, Savvie G, @savannahguthrie who deserves all the birthday wishes her family and friends are sending her way! Love you." he captioned his post.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb wished her co-host a happy birthday

The mother of two showcased just how she became so beloved on the show when she gifted Hoda a sweet memento for a Secret Santa segment.

She gave her co-host a glass frame with the quote, "May you find a light to guide you home", written inside, which Hoda revealed was a meaningful message between the pair.

"OK, this phrase, 'May you find a light to guide you home.' It's a beautiful song that Savannah gave to me every time I was going through something new," Hoda explained. "Oh, my God. It's too much."

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager also posted a slew of snaps for Savannah's special day

The 60-year-old was visibly emotional over the gift, which also included wishing candles.

"I thought you could put it on your desk in the morning when you're reading your stuff," Savannah told her friend.

"You know what I love about this the most? That's your handwriting," Hoda said of the framed quote. "I love you."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The beloved host was born just two days after Christmas

Despite having Christmas and a birthday all in one week, Savannah revealed to Today.com that her family had a tried and true method for making her feel special.

"Never do a combo gift. Set something aside that's just for the birthday," she said. "And don't give birthday gifts on Christmas. You know, don't say, 'Oh here, open it now, it's your birthday.'"

"Let them wait until their birthday…so that they, too, have a day that's special for them."

The Today host also continued her tradition with her family of wearing matching pyjamas on Christmas Day, which they have done since 2016 when she welcomed her son Charley with husband Michael Feldman.