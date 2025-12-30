I went to Las Vegas and spent five days like a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills and this is what happened

As someone who spends her life immersed in wellness, routines and data, Las Vegas is not the most obvious destination for me. But when the chance came to experience it through the unapologetically glamorous lens of a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, I packed my Louboutin heels, left my step count expectations at home, and flew in ready for indulgence.

Touching down at LAS just before 11am, I could already feel the buzz of the city. Even before the luggage carousel, Vegas hits you with its promise of excess, energy and escapism. After an early bag drop at Planet Hollywood, I wasted no time stepping straight into my Housewives fantasy.

My first stop set the tone perfectly. At 3pm, I found myself sipping cocktails at Vanderpump à Paris, Lisa Vanderpump’s opulent Parisian-inspired lounge inside Caesars Palace. Think plush pink interiors, dramatic floral ceilings and drinks that feel more like couture accessories than beverages. It was the perfect initiation into my new life of daytime glamour.

With a little time to spare, I wandered the Strip, soaking up the electric atmosphere before drifting through the Bellagio shops, where luxury storefronts and softly chiming fountains make even window shopping feel cinematic.

By 7.30pm, it was time for dinner at PRIME at Bellagio, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame the iconic fountains. As steaks arrived and the fountains began their perfectly choreographed dance outside, it felt like one of those moments where Vegas truly lives up to its reputation, bold, theatrical and unforgettable.

No Real Housewife fantasy would be complete without a gondola ride, so I rounded out the night gliding through the canals of The Venetian, serenaded by a singing gondolier and laughing at how surreal it felt to be floating through “Venice” in the middle of the Nevada desert.

The next day took me beyond the glitz of the Strip and into Downtown Las Vegas, where vintage neon signs, street art and old-school casinos tell the story of the city’s roots. It was a refreshing contrast, raw, creative and full of character.

By afternoon, I was back in high-roller mode with Caesars, before heading to Park MGM for an early dinner at Best Friend. This Korean-Mexican mash-up by Roy Choi is loud, playful and packed with flavour, a party on a plate that felt very on brand for my Housewives era.

Then came one of the most talked-about shows in Vegas: Magic Mike Live. Doors opened at 6.45pm, and from the moment the lights went down at 7.30pm, it was pure spectacle. Athletic, cheeky and wildly entertaining, it’s impossible not to get swept up in the energy of the room. Let’s just say, inhibitions were well and truly left at the door.

After the show we enjoyed a few drinks and bites at Balla Italian Soul, a coastal Italian restaurant by James Beard award-winning Chef Shawn McClain, which was the perfect spot to wind down after the show.

Still buzzing, I capped off the night with a helicopter ride over Las Vegas, watching the Strip sparkle beneath me like a ribbon of diamonds. Seeing the city from above, silent and glowing, was nothing short of magical.

Friday brought a slightly softer pace, starting with brunch at La Fontaine at the glamorous Fontainebleau. Light-filled and elegant, it was the perfect setting for lingering over coffee and beautifully plated dishes.

From there, it was straight to Lapis Spa & Wellness, where I traded sequins for a robe and surrendered to hours of bliss. Thermal pools, steam rooms and treatments designed to restore both body and mind felt like the ultimate counterbalance to the sensory overload of Vegas nights.

Recharged and glowing, I headed to Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan for dinner, entering through a pawn shop-style front that opens into a moody, jewel-toned dining room. Sharing plates, cocktails and that unmistakable sense of occasion made it one of my favourite meals of the trip.

Then it was off to watch the Wifetime Achievement Awards ar BravoCon Live: The Bravos with Andy Cohen. Sitting among thousands of fellow fans, watching the stars of the Bravo universe celebrate their most iconic moments, felt like stepping right into the world I’d been living all week. It was loud, glittering and unapologetically fabulous.

By Saturday morning, Vegas had well and truly worked its spell on me, but there was still more to come. After debating whether to visit the much famed Showgirl Museum, I decided it was the perfect way to honour the city’s history and sparkle in one stop.

My morning at Las Vegas Showgirl Museum was nothing like the approach-your-own-reflection-in-the-Strip-windows kind of glamour Vegas usually sells. Instead, it was a surprisingly moving, richly detailed tribute to the craft and history of entertainment that helped make this city what it is.

The museum’s collection spans over 40,000 pieces of showgirl memorabilia, dazzling original costumes and props that trace the evolution of Las Vegas pageantry from its roots to legendary productions like Jubilee! and Les Folies Bergere, complete with historic photos, film footage and theatrical ephemera.

It’s not just a display, it feels like stepping into the backstage world of glitter, sequins and feathers, guided by stories that celebrate the craftsmanship and creativity behind the iconic showgirl tradition.

Brunch at Lago followed, overlooking the Bellagio fountains once more, where Italian flavours and a front-row seat to the water show made for a leisurely, luxurious midday pause.

Then it was up, up and around on the High Roller at The LINQ. At the top, the Strip stretches out in every direction, and for a moment, everything feels suspended, the noise, the crowds, the pace.

As sunset approached, I headed to Allē Lounge on 66 for a private wine tasting experience. With panoramic views, glowing skies and carefully curated wines, it was one of those pinch-me moments that felt effortlessly chic.

Dinner that night was one of the most unforgettable of the trip. At Stubborn Seed Las Vegas, the experience was nothing short of a culinary performance. This is not your typical Vegas steakhouse; it’s the vision of Chef Jeremy Ford, a Top Chef winner and Michelin-star-level talent, turned into a tasting menu journey that pushes and rewards your palate at every turn.

The menu feels like a curated story, with each course thoughtfully composed using seasonal, inventive ingredients that balance boldness and precision. Dishes might include delicately cured Japanese yellowtail, winter truffle ricotta gnudi or a playful Kaluga caviar macaron, each plate presented with the kind of flair that matches Vegas itself.

Sunday arrived far too quickly, but it certainly didn’t go quietly. At 9.15am, I was strapped into a supercar at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, heart racing as engines roared to life. Flying around the track at speeds I’d normally only associate with Formula 1 was exhilarating, terrifying and completely addictive.

By late morning, I was back in Lisa Vanderpump territory one last time, brunching at Pinky’s by Vanderpump. Pink hues, playful cocktails and one final indulgent meal felt like the perfect full-circle moment to end my Housewives adventure.

So what did I learn from five days living like a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills in Las Vegas? That this city is not just about excess, it’s about escape. It invites you to step into a version of yourself that’s a little bolder, a little shinier and far more willing to say yes.

Would I live like this every day? Probably not. My wellness-loving heart still craves balance, early nights and green smoothies. But for five unforgettable days, I embraced the heels, the helicopters and the high life, and Vegas delivered every single time.

If you’ve ever wanted to live out your own Real Housewife fantasy, even just for a weekend, Las Vegas is ready to roll out the pink carpet.