Hollywood stars flocks to Aspen to spend the holiday season in style

There’s something about Aspen over the holidays that continues to lure Hollywood’s elite year after year. From Goldie Hawn to Mariah Carey, Jeff Bezos and Kyle Richards, the Colorado town once again finds itself at the centre of the celebrity festive circuit. With powder-perfect slopes by day and candlelit dinners by night, Aspen offers a rare mix of luxury and low-key living – and a strong chance of spotting a famous face on the street. This season has been no different, with actors, supermodels, music legends and billionaires all flocking to the snow-dusted destination. From low-key coffee runs to full-glam winter wardrobes, here’s who’s been soaking up Aspen’s festive magic.

© GC Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Power couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were spotted hand-in-hand during a stroll through Aspen, both opting for classic winter staples. Jeff wore a dark jacket, jeans and boots, while Lauren paired wide-leg denim with a fitted top and statement sunglasses. The couple have been increasingly visible in Aspen during recent holiday seasons, favouring its blend of exclusivity and discretion.



Brooks Nader Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader turned Aspen’s icy streets into a fashion moment, stepping out in crisp white jeans, a sleek black top and a plush white faux-fur coat. Finished with oversized sunglasses and leather gloves, the look was pure après-ski glamour.



© Getty Images for St. Regis Prince Harry Prince Harry was photographed in Aspen earlier in December for The St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships 2025. Dressed in a pale blue Aspen Valley polo sweater, white trousers and a riding helmet, the Duke of Sussex looked right at home on horseback. Harry has visited Aspen multiple times over the years, often for charity polo matches and private getaways, favouring its balance of privacy and fresh-air living.



© GC Images Mariah Carey No one does winter glamour quite like the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. The pop icon was photographed emerging from a luxury venue in a belted cream coat, cowboy hat and sunglasses, her signature curls cascading over her shoulders. Mariah has long favoured Aspen for festive escapes, often pairing snow holidays with high-end dining and shopping. Her look struck the perfect balance between cosy and diva-level drama – a reminder that even offstage, Mariah never dials it all the way down.



© GC Images Goldie Hawn Actress Goldie Hawn kept things casual and cheerful during a daytime Aspen outing, wearing a fitted black top, padded winter leggings and sturdy snow boots. Shielded by oversized sunglasses, the Oscar winner looked relaxed and radiant. Hawn has been visiting Aspen for decades and is famously low-key while in town, often blending in with locals on coffee runs and walks.

© GC Images Kyle Richards Reality TV star Kyle Richards leaned into Aspen’s Western-meets-winter aesthetic with a wide-brim hat, oversized sunglasses and camouflage trousers layered with a black jacket. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is a frequent Aspen visitor and was spotted there this year with her daughters and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. Her look felt playful and on-theme, tapping into the town’s cowboy heritage while still delivering polished reality-star style.