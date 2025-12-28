There’s something about Aspen over the holidays that continues to lure Hollywood’s elite year after year. From Goldie Hawn to Mariah Carey, Jeff Bezos and Kyle Richards, the Colorado town once again finds itself at the centre of the celebrity festive circuit. With powder-perfect slopes by day and candlelit dinners by night, Aspen offers a rare mix of luxury and low-key living – and a strong chance of spotting a famous face on the street. This season has been no different, with actors, supermodels, music legends and billionaires all flocking to the snow-dusted destination. From low-key coffee runs to full-glam winter wardrobes, here’s who’s been soaking up Aspen’s festive magic.
Hollywood stars flocks to Aspen to spend the holiday season in style
From Prince Harry to Mariah Carey, Aspen once again becomes the ultimate winter playground for the A-list during the festive season.
2 minutes ago
More Celebrity NewsSee more
Kate Hudson reveals relationship status with estranged father who called her 'spoiled'Kate Hudson addressed her strained relationship with her biological father, Bill Hudson, seven years after his tell-all book
Oliver Hudson and formerly estranged dad reunite for projects as actor admits: 'He looks just like me'Goldie Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, teased an upcoming project he is working on with his formerly estranged biological father, Bill Hudson
This is Miley Cyrus' go-to £11.99 lipstick that she swears lasts throughout 'late-night sessions'The singer recently sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend Maxx Morando after stepping out with a huge diamond on her left ring finger
Goldie Hawn's family to come together as Oscar winner is honored at Make A Wish GalaGoldie founded the MindUP Foundation in 2003 after the 9/11 attacks
Lauren Sánchez announces $102 million move 5 months after marrying Jeff BezosLauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos married in a lavish multi-day Venetian wedding in June, attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey
Oliver Hudson admits his daughter is 'desensitized to his insanity'Oliver Hudson shares his three kids, Wilder, 18, Bodhi, 15, and Rio, 12, with his wife of 19 years, Erin Bartlett
See Goldie Hawn's then-and-now photos from dancer to today as she turns 80Goldie Hawn, the Oscar winning actress and mom to Kate Hudson, celebrates her milestone birthday after decades in Hollywood.
Read More