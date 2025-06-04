Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the rich and famous kids on Bravo’s Next Gen NYC
The Next Gen NYC cast© Eugene Gologursky/BRAVO via Gett

The Real Housewives children are taking over

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Move over well known nepo-babies, there's a new class of kids with famous parents entering the chat. Bravo's Next Gen NYC premiered on June 3 and re-introduced reality television's most loyal fans to their next favorite cast. Think children of several Real Housewives' franchises.

Next Gen NYC follows a group of rich and famous youth living in New York City and the drama that ensues when cameras follow you around. Viewers get a glimpse into sometimes difficult realities of stepping out from under a parent's shadow while still relying on their influence. Read on to meet the cast.

Ariana Biermann, 22

Ariana and her sister Brielle© Instagram
Ariana and her sister Brielle at the premier

She's the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Ariana grew up on camera, starring alongside her mom and siblings on RHOA spinoff Don't Be Tardy. Her mom is known for her big personality and unapologetic style. And it seems Ariana inherited that energy. She has 630,000 followers on Instagram and dreams of launching a streetwear line in NYC.

Gia Giudice, 24

Gia and Teresa Giudice on the red carpet© Eugene Gologursky/BRAVO via Gett
Gia and Teresa on the red carpet

She's the oldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. She is probably best known for going mega viral for the TikTok sound, "Wakin' Up in the Morning, Thinkin' About So Many Things." After standing by her mom during legal battles and public scrutiny, she now hosts podcast, Casual Chaos, and is an influencer with almost one million followers on Instagram.

Riley Burruss, 22

Kandi and Riley on the red carpet© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Kandi and Riley both love music

Her mom is the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and iconic RHOA alum Kandi Burruss. Riley is a recent New York University grad and a singer just like her mom. She grew up watching her mom juggle music and reality television and seems to be following in her footsteps. And like her castmates, Riley is an influencer with 857,000 followers on Instagram. 

Brooks Marks, 24

The Marks family on the red carpet© Eugene Gologursky/BRAVO via Gett
The Marks family on the red carpet

Last but not least, the son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks. Brooks made his Bravo debut on his mom's show, where his athleisure line – yes, I'm talking about the Brooks Marks tracksuits – took over an episode. A recent NYU grad, Brooks is a fashion entrepreneur who often finds himself in the middle of drama. He's ready to not be known as "Meredith Marks' son" even though he is in the same industries – fashion and reality TV – as her.

Next Gen NYC is the new generation of Bravo. Viewers will just have to wait and see if they're as dramatic and enticing as their parents.

