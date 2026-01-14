Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' family vacation with their 2 grown-up children

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas went on an adventure of a lifetime. The iconic actors and their children, Carys and Dylan, visited Antarctica in early January 2026. Both children shared moments of the jaw-dropping trip to social media.

Carys, 22, posted a selfie and a photo of penguins in the snow to her 246,000 followers. And Dylan, 25, documented the icy waters as his family prepared for their southern crossing. Of their trip, Michael told the local press in Chile: "We are very happy to have the opportunity to be here, it is a beautiful day."

The family vacations together often – traveling to Italy, India, and more. It's no surprise that their travels must be up to par. Michael and Catherine have an extensive property portfolio and own luxury homes in the United States, Bermuda, Spain, and Canada, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Before heading to the continent, the Douglas family was spotted in Punta Arenas, Chile. They stayed at the boutique Yegua Loca hotel, which is well known for its panoramic views of the Strait of Magellan. The hotel's owners shared that Catherine, Michael, Carys, and Dylan enjoyed a private dinner while awaiting good weather for their flight to Antarctica.

© Instagram Carys braving the cold of Antarctica for a photo

To explore how the family soaked in the snowy atmosphere of Antarctica, HELLO! dives into the difficult voyage one must take to travel there.

How to travel to Antarctica?

Traveling to the most southern continent on earth is not easy. Per the Antarctica guide, tourist ships depart from Ushuaia, Argentina and take 48 hours to reach shore. Travelers can also take a two hour flight from Punta Arenas, Chile, to King George Island, and then board a ship.

© Instagram A penguin in Antarctica photographed by Dylan

For their trip, the Douglas family reportedly utilized the ultra-luxury Fly-Cruise. Their journey was centered around the Silver Cloud, a specialized ship to navigate sea ice. By flying from Punta Arenas to King George Island, they bypassed the notoriously turbulent Drake Passage.

Drake Passage is the body of water between Cape Horn in Chile and Antarctica that can experience waves exceeding 40 feet. It's caused thousands of shipwrecks and many lives over the years.

How many people go to Antarctica every year?

Tourism to Antarctica has grown substantially over the last few years. According to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), approximately 118,491 people visited during the 2024-2025 season. For the current 2025-2026 season, luxury expedition travel has reached new heights.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael pose for a photo with the owners of a hotel in Chile ahead of their trip to Antarctica

What do tourists do in Antarctica?

If I'm being honest, Antarctica has no appeal to me. I can experience cold weather in America! But for those who dream of making the voyage, this is what you can expect. Like the Douglas family, you can see wildlife – penguins, whales, seals, and more. Visitors can kayak through icy waters, camp in the snow, and even scuba dive in the Arctic Ocean.

© Instagram The icy water of Antarctica posted by Dylan

How cold does Antarctica get?

Antarctica holds the planet's record low of -128.6°F. But, during the summer (October to March), when tourists visit the continent, it gets warmer – well, relatively warmer. The average summer temperatures in Antarctica are 32°F. It's recommended to visitors to bring special technical coats and gear to both ensure warmth and to ensure no outside bacteria is introduced to Antarctica's fragile ecosystem.