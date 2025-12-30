Kylie Jenner welcomes two new additions to family in home pictures

Kylie Jenner’s furry family continues to grow as she welcomed two adorable new kittens into her household. The makeup mogul took to Instagram Stories on December 29 to debut her new pets.

The first photo captured a brown-and-gray kitten perched on a white marble dining table, with a festive wreath adorned in warm-toned fairy lights glistening behind it. The kitten wore a gold pendant collar. The second snap showed Kylie’s other kitten, a fluffy white cat, sitting on the star’s white marble kitchen countertop, this time wearing a jewel-encrusted collar.

While Kylie is yet to disclose the breed of her kittens, fans have suspected they might be an Abyssinian and British Shorthair mix or Chinchilla Persian due to their look. Considering Kylie has two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire, Persian cats would be a good breed to integrate into the family.

Persian cats can be a great companion for overactive children who need a little restraint and help finding a balance between curiosity and calmness. Persians are very tranquil cats, and they easily transmit this temperament through their composed manner. They're patient cats that may or may not be up for games; if they are, it's likely to be at a slow and measured tempo. This cat will also help instil respect for the needs and rest times of those around them, helping little ones understand that there are moments for play and moments for rest.

Meanwhile, American Shorthair cats are commonly chosen as housecats, because they're a cheerful breed with a good disposition. Generally, they don't run and hide when faced with rowdiness so get along very well with children.

© Instagram Kylie's adorable new kitten

Kylie’s new cats come as a surprise, considering the star has long been known for her large entourage of dogs. Back in October, Kylie announced the devastating loss of her beloved dog Norman, the first dog she ever got herself, almost 13 years ago. Norman was the first of several Italian Greyhounds she owned, some estimated up to seven, including Bambi and Harlie.

Kylie took to Instagram to share the news, posting a slew of photos of her and Norman throughout the years, including some featuring her seven-year-old daughter, Stormi. "In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman," she wrote, before recalling: "I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one."

© Instagram Kylie's second kitten is a white and grey fur mix

"Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received," she continued. "Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share."

"I wish I wasn’t writing this post," she acknowledged, and further shared: "I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it's hard losing you norm. It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you. My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever."

Owning a cat is very different from owning a dog, as they're often described as more mysterious and harder to read, a challenge Kylie may soon face. Healthy Pets expert Ross Hallifax spoke to us about some tips all cat owners should have in their arsenal so they can understand their beloved furry friends' needs.

© Instagram Kylie's late dog Norman

"Whether it's a blink or a subtle tail twitch, cats are always communicating in ways we often overlook," he shared. "They may be known for being mysterious, but they're constantly telling us how they feel - we just need to learn to listen."

A short, soft meow is likely a simple greeting, while a louder, more persistent meow is usually them asking for something, like food or attention. A low, tucked tail means a cat is threatened or anxious, whereas a high, upright tail signals them being happy and confident. A swishing tail could mean frustration, but it could also indicate playfulness, so the context of their surroundings is important to consider.

Ross adds: "Recognising these signals, along with other body language cues, can help owners better understand their feline companions." We all know that a purr means contentment, but Ross states that a purr might also be a self-soothing tactic if they're not feeling well.

It’s therefore important for Kylie, as a new cat owner, to learn about these subtle behavioral cues to ensure she understands her kittens' needs.