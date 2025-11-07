Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Timothée Chalamet talks baby plans amid romance with Kylie Jenner: 'On the radar'
Subscribe
Timothée Chalamet talks baby plans amid romance with Kylie Jenner: 'On the radar'

Timothée Chalamet talks baby plans amid romance with Kylie Jenner: 'On the radar'

Timothée Chalamet addressed the prospect of fatherhood during his December cover interview with Vogue amid his relationship with Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet on red carpet© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Timothée Chalamet has opened up for the first time about the prospect of fatherhood. The actor, who is currently in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, addressed the topic during his December cover interview with Vogue. Timothée refused to discuss his romance with the makeup mogul with the publication. "And I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say," he said in response to a question about his relationship. However, the 29-year-old did respond to whether children may be on the cards for him as he enters the next chapter of his life. "Zendaya is engaged. Anya is married," he said of two of his Dune costars.

The actor then reminisced on watching an interview with a friend, where the person in the video was "bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff". "Like, holy shit. Oh my God. Bleak," the actor recalled saying to his friend. When asked about children by the publication, Timothée replied, "That could be on the radar."

kylie jenner pressing face against timothee chalamet cheek posing for photo© WireImage for Vanity Fair
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Back in 2024, Timothée addressed becoming an uncle to his sister Pauline Chalamet's first child. "If I can come back here and be with my family, be with my new little niece," he said during an appearance on This Past Weekend podcast. "First one. That's a crazy moment," he added.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Kylie has two children

Kylie shares two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott. The former couple announced their split back in 2022 and Kylie has since been in a relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor. Back in May, the makeup mogul opened up to Dazed about motherhood and her prediction for Stormi's career. "She’s a good dancer. She has this voice. I don't know, I have no idea, but I hope that she's an artist," she shared. "I could go on tour and be her tour manager," Kylie added.

Despite Stormi's star-studded upbringing, Kylie explained that she enjoys the simple things most children do at her age. "She’ll come home and be like, 'Mom, I learned this TikTok dance at school.' And I'm like, 'How do you know this dance?'," she shared. "She doesn’t know [that] a million people would see if it was posted," Kylie explained, before admitting that she's very protective of her children. "I do have those moments," she continued.

Kylie Jenner and her children

Kylie Jenner and Her Two Children On A Boat Stormi And Aire

European holidays

Kylie posed on a boat in Venice with her two children as they soaked up the sun in Europe.

Stormi wearing a peach hued wig© Instagram

King Kylie

Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a Polaroid snapshot of Stormi striking a pose in her mom’s vibrant peach wig. In the photo, Stormi’s bold new locks pop against her red-and-white striped top. The next post featured a throwback selfie of Kylie wearing the same orange-hued wig years earlier.

Kylie with her oldest child Stormi © MEGA

Matching outfits

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi donned matching Valentino outfits during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Aire looked so tall in the new photograph© Instagram

Growing height

Kylie showed off her son's growing height with a sweet photograph that sees him wearing a sports jersey.

Stormi Webster modeling

Modelling

Stormi followed in her auntie Kendall Jenner's footsteps as she posed for a modelling polariod.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH Kylie Jenner support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the Santa Barbara Film Festival
The actor received the Arlington Artist of the Year Award.
Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Celebrities who dated before reaching global fame
Celebrities who dated before reaching global fame
From the Little Mix star who dated Harry Styles before One Direction to Scarlett Johansson’s surprising celebrity prom date, here are all the A-listers who were coupled up before they became Hollywood superstars
Read More