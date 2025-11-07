Timothée Chalamet talks baby plans amid romance with Kylie Jenner: 'On the radar'

Timothée Chalamet has opened up for the first time about the prospect of fatherhood. The actor, who is currently in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, addressed the topic during his December cover interview with Vogue. Timothée refused to discuss his romance with the makeup mogul with the publication. "And I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say," he said in response to a question about his relationship. However, the 29-year-old did respond to whether children may be on the cards for him as he enters the next chapter of his life. "Zendaya is engaged. Anya is married," he said of two of his Dune costars.

The actor then reminisced on watching an interview with a friend, where the person in the video was "bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff". "Like, holy shit. Oh my God. Bleak," the actor recalled saying to his friend. When asked about children by the publication, Timothée replied, "That could be on the radar."

Back in 2024, Timothée addressed becoming an uncle to his sister Pauline Chalamet's first child. "If I can come back here and be with my family, be with my new little niece," he said during an appearance on This Past Weekend podcast. "First one. That's a crazy moment," he added.

Kylie shares two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott. The former couple announced their split back in 2022 and Kylie has since been in a relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor. Back in May, the makeup mogul opened up to Dazed about motherhood and her prediction for Stormi's career. "She’s a good dancer. She has this voice. I don't know, I have no idea, but I hope that she's an artist," she shared. "I could go on tour and be her tour manager," Kylie added.

Despite Stormi's star-studded upbringing, Kylie explained that she enjoys the simple things most children do at her age. "She’ll come home and be like, 'Mom, I learned this TikTok dance at school.' And I'm like, 'How do you know this dance?'," she shared. "She doesn’t know [that] a million people would see if it was posted," Kylie explained, before admitting that she's very protective of her children. "I do have those moments," she continued.

