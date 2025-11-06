Kendall Jenner sizzles in birthday suit amid 30th birthday celebrations

On Instagram, Kris sweetly wrote: "Kenny, from the second you came into this world you stole my heart. You've always had this quiet strength, an inner peace and a beautiful confidence that's so rare. You move through life with such grace and independence, and you have accomplished so much, yet you remain humble, kind, and grounded."

"Watching you chase your dreams and create such a full and beautiful life for yourself fills me with joy and gratitude every day. You inspire me with your courage, your work ethic, and your heart. You are the best daughter, the most wonderful friend, the best auntie to your nieces and nephews who adore you so so much, and I am just so endlessly proud to be your mom. Happy 30th birthday my angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! I love you more than words can ever express!!!"