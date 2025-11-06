Kendall Jenner sizzles in birthday suit amid 30th birthday celebrations

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 30th birthday in style by sharing various snaps of her island getaway, and several photos of the supermodel in her birthday suit. The 30-year-old partied at a secluded island villa surrounded by her nearest and dearest, complete with a fireworks display at the end of the night. Kendall posted a series of sizzling photos to Instagram, including one of her sitting in her birthday suit on the beach with her head in her hands.
In another shot, Kendall lay in the sand with green bikini bottoms on and strategically-placed rocks on her body, and in a third shot, Kendall took a mirror selfie with a towel wrapped around her waist and her arms across her body. The carousel also included a clip of the brunette beauty swinging in a hammock, a snap of her marveling at her stunning yellow birthday cake, and one of her laughing at dinner with her sister, Kylie Jenner.
Kendall's family, friends and fans flocked to the comment section to exclaim over her incredible figure, with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, writing, "You're the perfect human," while a fan added, "Cutest birthday girl," and another chimed in, "Wow, literal perfection." For Kendall's birthday celebration, her sisters Kim, Khloé and Kylie were all in attendance, as was her mother, Kris Jenner, who recently celebrated her 70th birthday.
Missing in action was Kourtney Kardashian, who lamented the fact that she couldn't be there and shared her own birthday tribute to the reality TV star. "Kenny my love! Queen of the world! I can't believe you are 30! Love and laughter forever and ever, Your little big sis," she wrote alongside several pictures from throughout their lives.
Kendall and her crew enjoyed an intimate dinner at a long table under a beachside cabana, complete with balloons that spelled out "Happy birthday Kendall" and bottles of her 818 Tequila. She wore a long silk skirt and a halter top for the bash and enjoyed the company of her best friend, Hailey Bieber, as well as several of her closest friends.
Her family took to social media to celebrate Kendall's special day on November 3, with Kim writing on Instagram, "Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner may this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. I love you more than you'll ever understand! Here's to 30 Kenny."
On Instagram, Kris sweetly wrote: "Kenny, from the second you came into this world you stole my heart. You've always had this quiet strength, an inner peace and a beautiful confidence that's so rare. You move through life with such grace and independence, and you have accomplished so much, yet you remain humble, kind, and grounded."
"Watching you chase your dreams and create such a full and beautiful life for yourself fills me with joy and gratitude every day. You inspire me with your courage, your work ethic, and your heart. You are the best daughter, the most wonderful friend, the best auntie to your nieces and nephews who adore you so so much, and I am just so endlessly proud to be your mom. Happy 30th birthday my angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! I love you more than words can ever express!!!"
Khloé shared a similarly touching tribute to her younger sister, which read: "To my baby sister, my forever girl, happy 30th birthday. I can't believe you're thirty. It feels impossible and yet, here you are; more radiant, grounded, and beautifully you than ever before…you have this energy that can't be replicated. Gentle but strong, mysterious yet warm, and so full of love that it overflows into everyone lucky enough to know you. You make people feel seen, safe, and inspired just by being who you are."
She concluded: "You've grown into such a remarkable woman, but you'll always be my baby. My first little love, my built-in best friend, my heart outside my body. I'll keep cheering you on through every chapter, holding your hand through every shift, and celebrating every magical moment that comes your way. You deserve a lifetime of love that fills you up, health that carries you through, and joy."