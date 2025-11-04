Celebrities who dated before reaching global fame

Imagine breaking things off with your ex, only to find them starring in the next smash-hit blockbuster the following year, or dominating the global music charts. That was the reality for some of today’s most famous faces, who dated each other before either of them had even reached world domination. Whether young love blossomed as tweens, in the case of Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Steven Perry, or they simply dated right before they reached superstardom, like Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien, you may be surprised to learn how many Hollywood stars had crossed paths and sparked a romance before their careers took off.

If you’re curious which Little Mix star was ghosted by Harry Styles while he was on The X Factor, or which the big-name superhero Jessica Biel dated before his Marvel heyday, we’ve got you covered. We’re unpacking our top picks for the surprising celebrity couples who dated before fame, how long they were together, and whether or not things ended badly…

© Getty Images,WireImage Sabrina and Bradley dated while they were both Disney Channel stars Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Steven Perry Before she was the biggest name in pop music, Sabrina Carpenter was a Disney Channel child actor who appeared on Girl Meets World – which is how she met her fellow movie star ex-beau, Bradley Steven Perry. The two had adjacent filming studios, where Bradley was working on Mighty Med, and he conjured up the sweetest way to ask her out. Bradley ended up writing her a message and delivering it in a bottle – a move he’d like to take credit for, but admitted to the Unplanned podcast, “If I’m honest, I’m certain that, that is something that my mum was like, ‘She’ll find that adorable’...so she probably did it and I gave it to her.” The former Disney star went on to gush about Sabrina, calling her “unbelievably talented” – he’s since married his girlfriend Natasha Bure, Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, while Sabrina is reportedly still single after her break-up with Barry Keoghan.

© PA Images via Getty Images,WireImage Harry ghosted Jade after making it big on The X Factor Jade Thirlwall and Harry Styles While you may have thought Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik were the only One Direction-Little Mix couple, it turns out Jade Thirlwall and Harry Styles reportedly had a brief fling while he was on The X Factor. Both 16-years-old at the time, Jade recounted the hilarious story to Louis Theroux, saying, “The minute they went on live shows, he didn’t message me back and I thought, ‘That’s it now, he’s gone, he’s made it”. After Little Mix won the show the following year, the Watermelon Sugar singer ended up apologising. “He said, ‘I’m really sorry that I ignored you,” Jade added, laughing when Louis remarked that he ghosted her. The Angel of My Dreams hitmaker is now in a long-term relationship with Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens, while Harry is dating Zoë Kravitz.

© WireImage From L-R: Kylie Jenner, Cody Simpson, Matthew Rettenmund, and Kendall Jenner in 2011 Kylie Jenner and Cody Simpson Before she was “King Kylie”, or before she even started dating rapper Tyga, the Kardashian-Jenner sister had another famous boyfriend. She briefly dated Australian popstar Cody Simpson, when the pair were both 14-years-old. The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer confirmed that Kylie was “his very first girlfriend” during an appearance on Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa in 2022, and it doesn’t sound like there’s any hard feelings between the pair. Kylie is now dating actor Timothée Chalamet, while Cody is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon.

© Getty Images,ImageDirect The couple looked loved-up during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2002 Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff How many people can say Scarlett Johansson was their prom date? Music producer to the stars Jack Antonoff dated the Black Widow star when they both attended the same high school in New York City, and the pair went to prom together in 2002. While neither have commented on their past relationship, it’s widely thought that Steel Train’s track “Better Love”, Jack’s first band, is about Scarlett, with lyrics like, “Scars are in her name / And she scars me with blame”. Scarlett has since recorded a cover of the band’s track “Bullet”, so it seems any heartbreak is now water under the bridge. Scarlett is married to SNL funnyman Colin Jost, while Jack tied the knot with Margaret Qualley in 2023.

© WireImage Jessica and Chris were looking at getting serious Jessica Biel and Chris Evans While they’re both mega-stars now, Jessica Biel and Chris Evans dated for five years in 2001 during the early days of their Hollywood careers. Jessica had made a name for herself in TV’s 7th Heaven (1996–2006), while Chris would go on to have his breakout role as the Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005). “We both want to be married, and we both want to have children,” Jessica told Cosmopolitan in 2005. “But we’re not engaged, so the rumours are false…so far.” The couple called it quits the following year, but found their happily ever after. Jessica has been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012, while Chris recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images The pair were all smiles during Lisa's appearance in 2009 Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien Shortly before Friends made her a household name – and before his world-renowned talk show – Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien had a brief relationship that blossomed from years of friendship, with Lisa even attending Conan’s Late Night audition. The pair remained friends after the break-up, and the Romy and Michele actress has appeared multiple times on the late-night host’s show as well as his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. In one memorable episode, the pair reminisced over how Conan attended Lisa’s wedding to Michel Stern in 1995, and was seated with the Friends cast – talk about a star-studded table! The late-night host has been married to copywriter Liza Powel O’Brien since 2002.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Despite their break-up, the pair have remained civil Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley met on the set of Felicity (1998–2002) after she had a guest role as his character Noel Crane’s girlfriend. During their four-year marriage, the 13 Going on 30 star would go on to have her breakout role in the TV series Alias (2001–2006). The pair don’t keep in touch, but have bumped into each other over the years, with Scott telling Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, “Everybody says, 'Hi,' and you're cordial and you move on”. Scott married Polish actress Marika Domińczyk in 2007, while Jen, who was previously married to Ben Affleck, is dating tech CEO John Miller.