Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's suspected cause of death revealed

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria may have died by a drug overdose after the dispatch audio for the 9-1-1 call alleged that the incident was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change." Color changes often refers to cyanosis, the medical term for when skin, lips or nails turn blue due to a lack of oxygen in your blood.

Victoria, 34, was found dead on Thursday, January 1, 2026 on the 14th floor of the luxury San Francisco Fairmont Hotel by a guest. San Francisco Police and San Francisco Fire Department both responded to reports of a medical emergency at 2.52am. Officers met with paramedics, who confirmed that an adult female who was found in the corridor had been pronounced dead.

NBC Bay Area reported that foul play is not suspected.

© Getty Images Dawn, Tommy's wife, with Victoria and Tommy in 2017

Victoria is the daughter of Academy Award winner Tommy and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley; Tommy was married to photographer Kimberlea from 1981 to 1996, and they also welcomed their son Austin. He married his third wife, Dawn Laurel in 2001.

Victoria made her acting debut in the 2002 film Men in Black II alongside her father and Will Smith. She also worked on the teen drama One Tree Hill, and her last screen credit was in 2014’s The Homesman, directed by her father.

© Getty Images Tommy is father to daughter Victoria and son Austin

However, Tommy once claimed that he had to fire her from the set of his 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, telling the New Yorker: "She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

But he said that he once fired her after she refused to get out of bed for an early production start: "She had to get up at 5 am for her part,” he said. “One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time."

© PA Images via Getty Images Tommy with Victoria in 2002

In 2011 she was arrested for theft in the amount of $50 to $500 — a charge that was later dismissed. People magazine has reported that in the last 12 months, Victoria was arrested twice; on April 28, 2025 she was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

She pleaded not guilty.

Six weeks later on June 17, she was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an incident in Napa County. She entered a not guilty plea on July 1.