Michael Douglas reveals shared family struggles with Rob Reiner

Michael Douglas and the late Rob Reiner may have collaborated on several films together, but the pair had more in common than previously thought.

Michael opened up about their connection on the TV special CBS News: Rob Reiner – Scenes from a Life on Sunday night, sharing that they would speak to each other about their sons' substance abuse issues.

© WireImage Michael and Rob shared a long-lasting friendship

Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, passed away inside their LA home on December 14, and their youngest son, Nick, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bail and will appear in court on January 7 for an arraignment hearing.

Nick has been open in the past about his battle with mental health and substance abuse issues, as has Michael's eldest son, Cameron. The Wall Street star shares the 47-year-old with his first wife, Diandra Luker, and later welcomed kids Dylan and Carys with his second wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

See Kevin Bacon's tribute to Rob below...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon breaks down in tears in emotional video

"With this terrible tragedy, we're realizing how much pressure he was dealing with in his personal life with his son," Michael said in the TV special.

"I also had a son who had had drug issues. I'm happy to say he's overcome them and [is] living a prosperous life," he continued, adding that he and Rob would "talk a lot about that and what you can do as a parent, what you can't do."

© FilmMagic Nick has been open about his mental health and substance abuse issues

The actor called his friend's death a "terrible tragedy", before sharing: "Knowing with all of that going on behind the scenes, this was a man who always gave it his best." Cameron Douglas struggled with drug addiction for several years. He was arrested in 2009 and pleaded guilty to heroin possession and conspiracy to distribute a large amounts of drugs.

The actor was sentenced to five years behind bars, which was then extended when he was discovered with items that tested positive for drugs inside his prison cell. He worked on getting sober during his time in incarceration and was released in 2016. Cameron then welcomed two kids with his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, in 2017 and 2020.

© Getty Images Cameron struggled with substance abuse for several years

"I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial," he told People of his journey. "Because at least for myself, there are some parts of my life that were so dark that I was maybe starting to lose hope for myself. Then, having the love and support of people that you also love and respect, it was just critical for me."

Nick Reiner detailed his history with substance abuse in the 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which his father directed. He also spoke on the Dopey podcast previously, sharing insight into his experience with addiction. "I got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was coke and something else, and I was up for days on end," he shared.

© Getty Images Nick was charged with two counts of murder and is awaiting trial

"I started punching out different things in my guest house. I think I started with a TV, and then went over to a lamp, and then progressive…everything in the guest house got wrecked."

Michael and Rob collaborated on several projects together, including the 1995 drama The American President and the 2014 romance flick And So It Goes, both of which Rob directed. Rob and Michele are survived by their children, including Tracy, 61, Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 28.