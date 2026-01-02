Tommy Lee Jones' daughter found dead at 34 – all we know about child star

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was discovered dead at California hotel Fairmont San Francisco on January 1. SFFD units responded to a reported medical emergency at a hotel at 2:52 a.m. After arriving on scene, paramedics assessed the individual and pronounced them deceased.

Victoria was found lying on the ground of the 14th floor of the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco when a guest alerted hotel staff. It is currently unknown whether Victoria was a guest at the hotel and how she came to be on the 14th floor.

The scene was then transferred for review to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation. At approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a hotel following a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers met with paramedics, who confirmed that an adult female had been pronounced dead.

© Getty Images Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter Victoria Jones

A Medical Examiner later responded to the scene; however, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Victoria is the daughter of Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The 34-year-old began her acting career with a role in Men in Black II in 2002, before reaching her teenage years. She went on to appear in One Tree Hill in 2003 and later in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), a film directed by her father that also involved her stepmother, Dawn Laurel-Jones, who worked as the stills photographer.

"She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish," Tommy told The New Yorker following his daughter's role in One Tree Hill. "When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

© FilmMagic Victoria followed on her father's acting footsteps

He later recounted that he once had to fire Victoria while working on the set of The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. "She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn't budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time," he shared.

© Getty Images Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter Victoria in 2002

After 2005, the actress appeared to step away from acting, though she has continued to attend red carpet events with her father on occasion. Victoria notably accompanied Tommy to the premiere of Just Getting Started in 2017, in which he starred.

Victoria is survived by her father, mother, and her brother, Austin.