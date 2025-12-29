Hart to Hart actor Robert Wagner shares rare photo of late wife Natalie Wood

Hart to Hart actor Robert Wagner remembered his late wife, Natalie Wood, with a rare photo of the couple on their wedding day in 1957 to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to share a photo of the West Side Story star clad in a white wedding dress with a lace veil as Robert kissed her on the forehead while wearing a black suit and tie.

© ZUMA Press Robert shared a sweet snap from their wedding day

"Remembering this special day 68 years ago, when Natalie and I said 'I do.' Happy Anniversary, Nat. More than love!" he wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "A great love is never forgotten, she is always with you and your family," while another added: "Soulmates."

"Thank you for sharing your beautiful memory," another said, while a fourth chimed in: "They were a beautiful couple." Robert and Natalie's love story spanned decades, with the pair marrying in 1957 and divorcing five years later before tying the knot again in 1972.

They were together until her untimely death in 1981. Between their two marriages, Robert was married to actress Marion Marshall from 1963 to 1971, and the duo welcomed a daughter, Katie. Similarly, Natalie was married to producer Richard Gregson from 1969 to 1972, and had a daughter, Natasha, with him.

© Getty Images The couple married in 1957 and divorced five years later

After Natalie and Robert reunited, they welcomed their daughter Courtney in 1974. She was just seven years old when the Splendor in the Grass actress drowned off the coast of California in 1981 following a boat ride with Robert and their friend and fellow actor, Christopher Walken.

"When Natalie died, I thought my life was over," Robert wrote in his memoir Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses. "Luckily, I had the help of a great many people who loved her and who loved me as well."

© Getty Images They remarried in 1972

"I thought I would never get up, you know?" he recalled. "My children helped me heal. And my friends were so supportive. And slowly, I was able to get up. I got on my feet, but it was very, very difficult and a sad time."

The father of three shared a tribute to his late wife on November 29, marking the 44th anniversary of her death.

© Getty Images She passed away in November 1981

"Thinking of Nat today. Her warmth, beauty, and love remain with us through our children and grandchildren. Forever missed, forever cherished. More than love," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair at the Oscars.

Natalie's daughter, Natasha, previously examined her mother's legacy, and marveled at the star's continued relevancy.

© Getty Images Natalie's daughter Natasha opened up about her mother's legacy

"It's just unbelievable that there's a relevancy to her all these years later. And that people really feel that they knew her or that they feel this protectiveness toward her," she told People.

"I'm proud of her that she was able to have that impact on people. Maybe it was all meant to be in some weird way. Maybe her ability to touch people is larger with her not being here on earth."