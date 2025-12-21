Kelly Osbourne steps out with rarely-seen brother to honor dad Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne and her brother, Louis Osbourne, reunited on Sunday night to honor their late father, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, at a football match between his hometown team, Aston Villa, and Manchester United.

Kelly, 41, sported an Aston Villa jersey in their colors of maroon and blue, while Louis, 50, smiled in an Aston Villa knitted sweater and black puffer jacket as the pair took a selfie.

Louis stepped out with Kelly at the Aston Villa match

Also in attendance at the Premier League game was Kelly's fiancé, Sid Wilson, and their three-year-old son, Sidney, who donned a personalized jersey with "Sid" printed across the back as well as blue Aston Villa socks and black and white sneakers.

"I know my dad was looking down on the game tonight so proud of his Baby Sidney," Kelly wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo Ozzy wearing an Aston Villa jersey. "But also so proud of his team!"

See Louis at Ozzy's funeral procession below...

Ozzy passed away on July 22 following a lengthy health battle with Parkinson's disease. His funeral procession was held in his hometown of Birmingham eight days later and was attended by thousands of fans and mourners of the rock star.

Kelly's outing on Sunday marked a rare appearance for Louis, whom Ozzy welcomed in 1975 with his first wife, Thelma Riley. The singer also shared his daughter Jessica with Thelma and adopted her child from a previous relationship, Elliot.

They were joined by Kelly's fiancé and young son

He later married Sharon Osbourne, and the couple welcomed Aimee, 42, Kelly, 41 and Jack, 40. Louis, who is a label owner, DJ and producer, opened up about how profound an experience the funeral procession was for him.

"Before we turned onto the street, I just thought it was going to be like, two or three people deep for half a kilometer before where the Black Sabbath bridge was, and it would be a throng," he said on his brother Jack's podcast Trying Not To Die in November.

Ozzy welcomed Jessica and Louis with his first wife

"I'm getting goosebumps thinking about it now," he continued. "People climbing up lampposts, hanging out of windows, standing on top of bus stops to get a look at it. It was awe-inspiring."

"I knew people loved him, but I didn't have a sense of how many and how much. It's been quite humbling in many, many ways."

Ozzy's funeral procession was attended by thousands of mourners

Louis was also in attendance at Ozzy's final show, the Back to the Beginning concert, where he performed for a crowd of 40,000 people on July 5, just weeks before his death at age 76.

"I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more," he wrote on Facebook. "I had been anxious for months about this, as I've been worried about my dad's ability to perform with his Parkinson's disease."

Ozzy passed away in July aged 76

"I just wanted it to be a dignified send-off for him. But as soon as he started singing, we knew he was gonna nail it…The audience showed him all the love that you'd expect, and him back to them. An emotional end to a phenomenal 57-year career."

The event included performances from rock icons like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer and Steven Tyler.