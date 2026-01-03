Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for cause close to heart

Angelina Jolie travelled to the Egypt–Gaza border to meet with injured Palestinians and humanitarian workers facilitating aid efforts. The American actress inspected the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on January 2, 2026 in Rafah, Egypt.

Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip is a vital corridor for aid delivery to the Palestinian territory, although crossings remain closed to civilian traffic except occasional medical evacuations.

The 50-year-old's appearance does not come as a surprise given that she is the former special envoy and goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency. During her visit, Angelina spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers delivering humanitarian aid.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie travelled to the Egypt–Gaza border

For the visit, Angelina wore a gray V-neck jumper with a pair of brown tailored pants and pointed-toe boots. Her blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her complexion was left natural and radiant with minimal makeup.

The visit comes just two months after she was seen in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, reportedly on a humanitarian mission. Angelina has always put her humanitarian work at the forefront of her career and has noticeably taken a step back from Hollywood in recent years.

Angelina's latest project

However, last month it was revealed that the Oscar-winning star has begun production on her new movie Sunny, a dark, character-driven thriller directed by Tokyo Vice and Yellowjackets filmmaker Eva Sørhaug for Gramercy Park Media, A Higher Standard and Nickel City Pictures.

© Getty Images The American actress inspected the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip

Sunny reimagines the classic mafia tale through the lens of a fierce mother fighting to protect her sons from a violent drug kingpin. When disaster strikes, she has mere hours to secure their escape, delivering a taut survival story propelled by Angelina’s intensity and emotional depth.

Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures called Angelina "a tour-de-force," adding that audiences "are going to be shocked by what she brings with this riveting character." He noted that the brutal universe Eva and Angelina have crafted is "grounded in survival and family, led by a mother doing anything and everything within her power to protect her two boys."

© Getty Images Angelina is taking on a new film project

Nathan Klingher of Gramercy Park Media said the actress has transformed the role: "Angelina has made this character uniquely her own. Strong, character-driven thrillers like this are rare, and the level of detail she and Eva have brought to the film is impressive to watch." A Higher Standard's Jeffrey Greenstein is also producing, with Eva serving as executive producer.

Sunny is expected to hit cinemas in late 2026 or early 2027 and marks Angelina's first major return to the action genre in five years. Her last action projects were 2021's Eternals, in which she played warrior Thena in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Those Who Wish Me Dead, where she portrayed a traumatised smokejumper who steps in to save a boy being hunted by killers.

Angelina's health

December 2025 proved to be a big month for the actress, who publicly revealed her mastectomy scars for the first time since she underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013. When she chose to undergo a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 after learning that she carried the BRCA1 gene – which increased her risk for developing breast and ovarian cancer – she bravely shared her ordeal to help other women.

Angelina shared that journey again in the film Couture, portraying an American film director who visits Paris to shoot a film and fashion show but learns that she has breast cancer on her trip. Couture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, but is set to hit theatres this year.

Angelina spoke to us at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where Couture enjoyed its European premiere, about her experience. "I did choose to have that [surgery] because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young," she said. "I have the BRCA gene, so I chose to have a double mastectomy a decade ago," she shared. "And then I’ve also had my ovaries removed, because that’s what took my mother. Those are my choices. I don’t say everybody should do it that way, but it’s important to have the choice. And I don’t regret it."