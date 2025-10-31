Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of 'abusing privilege' in new revelation ahead of court hearing

Brad Pitt has pushed back against ex-wife Angelina Jolie's refusal to share her private communications related to the sale of her stake in their French winery, Château Miraval. Per People, the 61-year-old's attorneys filed new court documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 27, requesting records of private conversations Angelina had regarding the sale of her share of the property. The 50-year-old has cited attorney–client privilege in refusing to hand over the contested documents. Brad's lawyers argued that Angelina "is abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case". "It is Jolie’s burden to prove that non-attorney communications are privileged, not Pitt’s burden to disprove this," they stated.

The former couple ended their marriage in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce, alleging that Brad had been abusive toward her and their six children while intoxicated. The two endured a lengthy court battle and continue to be embroiled in a dispute over their French winery. Earlier this month, Angelina wrote that after they split, she left Brad "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period." Angelina continued: "To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."

The actress added that she "wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives," and so she tried to find a new home for her and their children "near his home." Angelian also alluded to the financial troubles she faced during the aftermath of the split. "At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support. I was also very concerned about the health of our children and so, for approximately two years, I declined work so that I could focus my attention on caring for our children and their recovery," she shared.

Back in July, Brad filed documents stating that he has struggled to obtain the actress's communications, which he believes contain crucial evidence in their ongoing legal dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval. Brad took legal action against Angelina over their French country mansion and vineyard after she sold her $64 million stake in the property to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group, in 2021. Per the document, his "requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt’s objections to [Angelina's] sale, and easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt’s allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed."

Brad and Angelina tied the knot in 2014 and split two years later. The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2024 following a long legal battle over shared assets and claims of abuse.