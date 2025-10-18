Angelina Jolie showcases her tattoos in plunging black gown

Actress Angelina Jolie looked graceful and elegant at the premiere of Couture, a new drama movie which premiered at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Saturday October 18. The star wore a stunning backless black gown which showcased her many tattoos. It is believed the Maria actress, 50, has around 20 tattoos which take up most of her back. The caped gown was draped over her shoulders, and she teamed it with sheer black stockings and black stiletto ankle boots, adding an oversized ring and matching earrings.

According to the website Sak Yang Chiang Mai, the tattoos on Angelina’s back are the work of tattoo artist Ajarn Noo Kanpai, who is based in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai Sak Yant tattoos were done over a period of years, and the upper pieces of artwork are frequently visible when Jolie does events.

The mother-of-six smiled happily on the red carpet and signed autographs for the crowds of fans gathered at the event. Also in attendance were Louis Garrel, Alice Winocour and Anyier Anei. Angelina’s new movie follows American filmmaker Maxine (played by Angelina) who arrives in Paris for Fashion Week, but then takes on a life-and-death journey, where she is forced to tackle some tough challenges.

© ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Angelina on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival

© ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Angelina's scooped-back dress showcased her tattoos

Her appearance at the event comes after court documents revealed the "painful events" that led to the demise of her marriage to Brad Pitt and shed light on the aftermath of family life after their split. The former couple ended their marriage in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce and claimed Brad had been abusive to her and their six children while intoxicated.

In court documents obtained by People, Angelina wrote that after they split, she left Brad "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

© ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Angelina stars in a movie by director Alice Winocour.

Angelina - who opted to initially rent a home - then revealed that she faced some financial trouble because: "At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support. I was also very concerned about the health of our children and so, for approximately two years, I declined work so that I could focus my attention on caring for our children and their recovery."

© Getty Angelina with sons Maddox and Pax, and daughter Zahara

Brad is now in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, his girlfriend of three years. According to a People exclusive, the couple are now reportedly living together after moving into a new home. Back in August, it was revealed that the actor had purchased a new home in the Hollywood Hills for $12 million.

In the aftermath of her split from Brad, Angelina has focused primarily on her children, her film career and humanitarian work.