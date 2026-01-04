Lizzo looks slimmer than ever as she poses in white bikini

Lizzo is ringing in 2026 with confidence – and a classic white bikini. The Grammy-winning singer, 37, kicked off the new year with her first Instagram post on Friday, January 2, 2026, sharing two striking snaps that showed off her figure and unmistakable sense of fun.

In the opening image, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker posed in a white string bikini from her own shapewear and swim brand, Yitty, accessorising simply with rings and a glossy blue manicure. The second shot layered on colour and attitude, with Lizzo styling the bikini under a bold, psychedelic-print bodysuit by Pucci, which retails for $680 at Saks Fifth Avenue. She completed the look with statement earrings and white, vintage-inspired sunglasses.

The post wasn't just about fashion – it came with a pop-culture wink. Lizzo captioned the carousel, "YITTY & a Pucci fit… nastyyyyy," soundtracking it with her song "DITTO" and referencing Alabama Barker's viral Christmas gift haul. Alabama's repeated mentions of Pucci in her TikTok video have since spawned a trending audio, which Lizzo also used in an Instagram Stories clip showing her posing in the outfit. In the background, Alabama can be heard declaring, "Nasty. With the Pucci outfit? Nasty."

Fans – and famous friends – were quick to react. The comments section filled with praise from a who’s who of stars, including Paris Hilton, SZA, Chlöe Bailey and Erykah Badu, all applauding Lizzo’s look and energy.

Lizzo has undergone a body transformation since focusing more on her health and wellness in the last two years. The 37-year-old has reportedly lost over 60lbs, but while her transformation has made headlines, Lizzo has remained focused on her inner growth and staying intentional with her words. During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she opened up about her mindset shift around the term "weight loss," saying she prefers to describe it as "weight release."

"I want to be very intentional about the words that come out of my mouth because there's young people who are watching me and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world," she shared. "They're applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did when I was a kid."

In a post on her substack Me… In Real Life, published on Sunday, November 23, Lizzo shared deeper insight into her mental health struggles back in 2023, which inspired her weight loss journey, as well as her thoughts on the consequences of the movement as a whole. Over the past couple of years, more and more public figures have come forward with confessions about using GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss and other medical reasons.

The singer, 37, explained that her weight loss journey began in the fall of 2023 when she was "severely depressed" and "deeply suicidal" following misconduct allegations made by three of her former dancers against her and her tour manager, which courted controversy for over a year.

She eventually found Pilates, focusing initially on only training with Black female instructors, and decided after a bit of progress to make the weight loss a more intentional part of the process. So far, Lizzo has not exactly revealed how much weight she has lost, stating in her blog that the move was intentional.

Describing her weight as "a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a super hero suit to protect me through life" through conversations with therapists, Lizzo explained that while she did experience the many health benefits that came with losing weight (specifically reduced back pain and less pressure on her joints), she ultimately did it because she "wanted to change how I felt in my body."

The bold bikini moment also comes just weeks after Lizzo addressed a viral Instagram post that poked fun at her body, underscoring her ongoing commitment to self-expression and body confidence on her own terms. Judging by her latest post, she’s stepping into the new year feeling unapologetic, playful and fully in control of the narrative.