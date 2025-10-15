Melissa McCarthy looks incredible in lacy black top and tight skirt after weight loss transformation

Actress Melissa McCarthy is glowing from the inside out, during this era of her life. The Bridesmaid movie star recently celebrated her 20-year-anniversary with her husband Ben Falcone and their closest friends, and she looked fabulous while doing so. Melissa donned a lacy top, which she covered with a chic black sweater with extravagantly-shaped sleeves and gold buttons. She finished the sleek look off with a tight black skirt, and shiny, wavy hair.

The entertainer showed off her slimmer silhouette after her weight loss journey, which she's been publicly candid about, as well as what she's learned along the way. When it came down to shedding the pounds, Melissa believes that her strong mindset made all the difference.

© Instagram Melissa showed off her slimmer figure

Firstly, she acknowledged that the journey is a marathon, not a sprint, therefore, slow and steady wins the race. She focused on making daily deposits towards her goals instead of trying to decease her size overnight. She revealed on The Breakfast Club: "What's the hurry? I think everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.'"

© Instagram The actress donned a tight sweater and skirt

Given her busy life with her career and motherhood, she explained that she knew that progress over perfection was the answer. She added: "After I had kids, I was just like, 'I have to be realistic. It's not gonna go fast.'" The actress recalled a period of her life in which her weight came off fast, but she took her dieting to an unhealthy extreme which she deeply regrets. She revealed to People: "I'd never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time."

© Instagram Melissa has been dedicated to her workout routine

This time around Melissa is eating healthier, but she's no longer being hard on herself by eating far below her maintenance calories. Her husband and her create homemade vegetable soups which they puree and freeze, and they both try to decrease their processed food intake. The actress also stays balanced by allowing herself a sweet treat once in a while. Melissa also made working out fun by sweating it out through piloxing and tennis. She adds in cardio and strength training to her routine as well, and she's made her workout sessions non-negotiable. Although she's celebrating her weight loss, Melissa acknowledged that her confidence and self-love is highest on her priority list.

© Getty Images The movie star shared that her weight loss journey was a marathon not a sprint

She revealed: "I feel sexiest when I feel comfortable, when I feel most myself, when I'm not trying to be anything other than who I am. [I love] all of it: my flaws, my shortcomings, my body parts that you're like, 'Well, couldn't that be better?' I think, especially after having kids, I go, 'Well, the alternative is pretty bad. I'll take me as I am,'" per People.