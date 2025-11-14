Lizzo wows with curvaceous physique in slinky dress after 60lbs weight loss

Lizzo has undergone a body transformation since focusing more on her health and wellness in the last two years. The 37-year-old has reportedly lost over 60lbs, and she put her slimmed-down curves on display at the GQ Men of the Year event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Thursday. The singer looked stunning in a champagne-hued slip dress that skimmed her curvaceous physique. Lizzo kept the look simple, adding a pair of white kitten heels, silver jewelry, and long, sleek hair, but added a dramatic edge with her deep red lips and heavily lined smoky eyes.

While her transformation has made headlines, Lizzo has remained focused on her inner growth and staying intentional with her words. During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she opened up about her mindset shift around the term "weight loss," saying she prefers to describe it as "weight release."

"I want to be very intentional about the words that come out of my mouth because there's young people who are watching me and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world," she shared. "They're applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did when I was a kid."

In January, Lizzo revealed that she had reached her "weight release goal," lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and lost 16% of her body fat since 2023. "I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she wrote in a candid post on social media. "I haven't seen this number since 2014!" she exclaimed. "Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

Lizzo revealed last September that she achieved her new look "after five months of weight training and calorie deficit." While the "Good as Hell" singer has lost weight, it doesn't appear to have been her main reason for upping her workouts and streamlining her diet.

In an Instagram post, she shared an "affirmation of the week", which featured a quote stressing the importance of "repair." It read: "I chose repair over resentment. I comfort the child within me who didn't get what they needed. I can't go back in time, but I can shape-shift my life so that my wellbeing is now centered."

Last March, Lizzo opened up about her weight loss journey, telling The New York Times: "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly." Discussing her slimmer physique, she admitted: "I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it."

The singer has always been vocal about how much she loves her body and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down. In a previous interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."