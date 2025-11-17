Sydney Sweeney steals the show in plunging silver gown at the 16th Governors Awards

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names brought red-carpet glamour to the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. Sydney Sweeney led the style charge in a show-stopping icy-silver gown, while fellow stars Ariana Grande, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lawrence and more delivered a night of high drama, shimmering couture and Old Hollywood sophistication. From pastel silks and sculpted bodices to statement trains and rich textures, the evening offered a masterclass in awards-season styling, and a preview of the celebrities who will undoubtedly dominate the fashion conversation heading into Oscar season.

© Getty Images Sydney Sweeney Actress Sydney Sweeney delivered one of the night’s standout looks in a glittering, off-the-shoulder silver gown that fit her like a second skin. The beaded latticework shimmered under the lights, while the cascading white chiffon train brought Old Hollywood drama. Sydney embraced full superstar glamour, pairing the look with soft, sculpted waves and minimal jewellery. Confident, polished and radiant, she set the tone for a night of fashion triumphs.

© WireImage Jennifer Lawrence Die, My Love star Jennifer Lawrence stunned in an off-the-shoulder white gown featuring soft pleating, a structured bodice and a thigh-high slit that added a touch of drama to the ethereal silhouette. The look paired beautifully with her loose waves and statement ear cuffs, creating a blend of modern glamour and classic romance.



© Getty Images Ariana Grande Wicked star Ariana Grande looked ethereal in a blush-pink one-shoulder gown adorned with delicate floral beadwork. The draped waistline added soft movement to the structured silk, while the sweeping skirt created a romantic, fairytale silhouette. Wearing her hair in an elegant up-do and keeping her accessories minimal, Ariana let the intricate detailing of the dress shine.



© WireImage Kate Hudson Oscar-winner Kate Hudson embraced vintage glamour in a pale sage satin gown with dramatic cut-out sleeves and ornate crystal embellishment. The high neckline and fluid skirt gave the look a nostalgic '30s elegance, while her softly waved hair added a touch of Hollywood classicism. Kate kept her jewellery refined, allowing the striking craftsmanship of the gown to speak for itself.



© WireImage Emily Blunt The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt turned heads in a bold crimson gown featuring an architectural ruffled bodice and sheer paneling that added a modern edge to the classic silhouette. The rich satin fabric caught the light beautifully, while her matching red clutch tied the look together. Wearing her hair sleek and parted, Emily leaned into clean lines and strong colour for a powerful red-carpet moment.



© WireImage Dakota Johnson Materialists star Dakota Johnson brought understated romance in a pale seafoam strapless gown with soft ruching and draped detailing at the hip. The subtle sheen of the fabric and its waterfall-like texture gave the dress a dreamy fluidity, complemented by Dakota’s signature minimalist styling. With her dark hair worn loose and a delicate pendant necklace, the star delivered a look that blended bohemian ease with evening-wear refinement.



© WWD via Getty Images Zoey Deutch Zoey Deutch channelled classic Hollywood in a monochrome strapless gown featuring a column-style white bodice with fabric-covered buttons and a dramatic black overskirt. The cinched waist and minimalist shape highlighted her sculpted silhouette, while her retro waves and diamond earrings completed the refined ’50s-inspired moment.

© WWD via Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Wicked star Cynthia Erivo embraced full couture drama in a textured aqua coat-dress bursting with floral appliqué, feathered strands and sweeping metallic fringe. The voluminous silhouette and intricate craftsmanship made the ensemble one of the night’s most artistic statements. Cynthia paired the look with bold jewellery and her signature close-cropped style, radiating confidence and individuality.

© WWD via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow Goop creator Gwyneth Paltrow kept things simple and modern in a black, pocketed gown embellished with subtle beaded floral motifs. The minimalist silhouette and scoop neckline created a relaxed yet refined effect, while her long platinum hair and drop earrings added a touch of casual elegance.