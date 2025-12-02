6 Best-dressed stars in December 2025 – including Miley Cyrus' party dress

December is here, and that means a month of fabulous festive fashion. November teed us up nicely for a strong sartorial month, what with the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony in Doha and the LACMA Art+Film Gala drawing an array of A-listers onto the red carpet, from Cynthia Erivo and Elle Fanning to Demi Moore making waves in their finery.

This month has certainly started off strong with The Gotham Awards, celebrating a year of great film, in the presence of Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Lawrence . Across the pond, London played host to The Fashion Awards. As HELLO!'s Lifestyle writer, I love seeing what the stars wear to this cornerstone fashion event, and if you ask me, Cate Blanchett's look topped the lot.

Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson was also a fan. "I love anything that blurs the line between a tuxedo and a gown with the classic tailoring details, the satin lapels, the white cuffs, all feeling perfect for the first night of December," she tells us.

"The minimal hair and accessories let the gown do the talking, and rocking a blazer dress is something we can all achieve for our Christmas parties. The whole look feels powerful and elegant with a touch of sexiness."

Keep scrolling to see Cate's look and more as we bring you all the must-see celebrity fashion moments of December 2025…

1/ 6 © WWD via Getty Images Kate Hudson Song Sung Blue actress Kate Hudson oozed old money chic in silk at The Gotham Awards, an annual American film awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on 1 December. The star rocked a halterneck gown with dramatic drop earrings and slicked her blonde hair behind her ears for extra va-va-voom.

2/ 6 © Getty Cate Blanchett Black Bag star Cate Blanchett oozed chic at The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on 1 December. The actress rocked a Sarah Burton for Givenchy tuxedo dress styled with a grungy ear cuff.

3/ 6 © Getty Kyra Sedgwick The Best You Can actress Kyra Sedgwick attended the Los Angeles special screening of her new short film, Sweetwater, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA on 1 December. She opted for a floaty crimson midi dress with a pleated skirt and paired it with strappy heels.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Miley Cyrus Singer Miley Cyrus, who wrote her single 'Dream as One' for Avatar: Fire and Ash, commanded attention for all the right reasons at the world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 1 December. The popstar and actress combined vampy vibes with classic red carpet chic in a black sequinned mermaid gown by Gucci.

5/ 6 © Getty Oona Chaplin Spanish-Swiss actress Oona Chaplin was also in attendance at the premiere of Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash. She also seemed to receive the all-black dress memo as she dazzled in a strapless ruffled number.