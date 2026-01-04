Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend credits her for 'amazing' year as he shares new photos together

It was an "amazing" year for both Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis.

The couple first sparked romance rumors over the summer, after they were spotted vacationing together with friends In Mallorca.

The Friends alum and the Los Angeles-based hypnotists have since confirmed their relationship with a series of public and social media appearances together, and now the latter has gushed about the past year, with Jennifer by his side.

To commemorate both the past and new year, Jim took to Instagram and first shared an image that read: "Sometimes the magic happens when you stop worrying about how things will turn out."

Plenty of heartwarming photos followed of his loved ones, tremendous views, and even Jennifer's dogs throughout the year, though most notable was a sweet, candid selfie of him and The Morning Show actress smiling in the car.

"Some amazing things happened this year but it's always the people who make it," he declared in his caption, adding: "Can't wait to see what 2026 has in store… got a few surprises cooking…"

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Julianne Hough writing: "Happy New Year," with a sparkle emoji, as others followed suit with: "Happy New Year to everyone!! Jim & Jennifer may the light in your eyes shine for many years both of you!" and: "Seeing you two happy makes my heart melt," as well as: "Happy New Year to you & Jennifer A."

Signs that Jennifer and Jim are dating date back to April of this year, when the latter commented a heart and bicep emoji on one of Jennifer's work-out videos.

Though the pair have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight save for occasional public support of each other, shortly after their romance was made public in July, Jim reflected on welcoming joy and love in his life in a newsletter sent to his subscribers.

"When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis," he shared, adding: "I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, 'Oh!' That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic."

He noted that "the same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity," and emphasized: "The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here."

He then encouraged readers to join one of his coaching sessions. On his website, he offers a variety of courses and coaching groups with a focus on life improvement. One description reads: "Through subconscious rewiring, neurogenesis and nervous system healing, release fear, anxiety, and stuck patterns — so you can experience greater peace, deeper love, and a truer path to purpose, health, and wealth."