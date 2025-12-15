Inside Kiefer Sutherland's romance with longtime model fiancée Cindy Vela

Kiefer Sutherland is enjoying a long engagement with his fiancée Cindy Vela.

Since about 2014, the Designated Survivor actor and the Texas-born model have been dating, though they did not confirm their relationship until 2017, the year they became engaged.

And though they continue to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, Cindy is also no stranger to the spotlight, with experience in the pageant industry and presently acting. Learn all about their relationship below.

© Instagram Cindy and Kiefer in 2014

Cindy and Kiefer's relationship

As Cindy and Kiefer have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, particularly in their first few years of dating, it is unclear exactly how they met, reportedly around 2014, though it wasn't until 2017 that they confirmed their relationship, making public appearances together and sharing photos of with each other on social media.

They reportedly got engaged in August 2017, and made their first public appearances together the following year, though they have kept them to a minimum since.

© Getty Images The couple at one of their few major red carpet appearances, in 2024

Meet Cindy

Cindy was born in Brownsville, Texas, and later lived in Olmito. She attended the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College, where she was the lead saxophonist in the jazz band and concert band; she holds a B.A. in Music Education and was a band director at Memorial Middle School.

In 2000, she won the title of Miss Latina, kickstarting her modeling and later acting career in Los Angeles. She has appeared in music videos for music greats such as Carlos Santana, Christina Aguilera , and Daddy Yankee, and featured in several Mexican-American productions.

Her lead role in the 2009 film Desdemona: A Love Story won the Best Feature Film award at the Boston Film Festival. Her other notable roles include in It's Gawd! (2017), Run Hide Fight (2020), and Oak (2024), her most recent role.

Cindy and Kiefer reportedly live together in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, and also own a property in Kingston, New York.

© Instagram A new photo shared by Cindy on Instagram in September 2025

Kiefer's relationship history

Before settling down with Cindy, Kiefer had some notable romances. In 1987, he married musician Terry Kath's widow Camelia Kath, when he was 20 and she was 34, and they had one daughter, actress Sarah Sutherland, born the following year. They divorced in 1990.

He was next engaged to Julia Roberts, his co-star in 1990's Flatliners, though they called off their engagement four days before their planned June 1991 wedding.

Kiefer then married Kelly Winn in 1996, though they separated in 1999, and their divorce, which was filed in 2004, was finalized in 2008.