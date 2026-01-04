Julianne Moore and daughter model matching bikinis during sun-drenched family getaway

Julianne Moore and her daughter, Liv, 23, sparked a huge reaction on social media when the star shared snapshots from their recent getaway and included some swimsuit photos along the way.

Taking to Instagram the Sirens actress, 65, posted a series of images of her family, and included some head-turning bikini photos.

Julianne's swimsuit-clad photo showed her relaxing in a swimming pool, floating on her back with her eyes shut. She donned a black bikini and the photo was taken from above her.

© Getty Images for Lexus Julianne and Bart with their beautiful daughter Liv

In Liv's, she was also wearing a black two-piece and had a waterfall as the backdrop to the black-and-white image.

Fans couldn't help but comment on the remarkable similarity between the mother and daughter and many couldn't tell them apart.

Their matching red hair and facial features prove the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and there were a multitude of comments from fans who were blown away by their appearances.

She and her husband, Bart Freundlich, are also parents to their son, Cal, 28, who had invited his fiancee along for the tropical vacation.

Aging gracefully

There's no denying that Julianne looks amazing, and she is proud of aging gracefully, both physically and mentally.

© Instagram Liv with her dad and brother Caleb

She has an unusual tip to keeping in shape and says she often likes to walk backwards, especially if going uphill.

After being advised to give it a whirl by personal trainer, she's added it to her health regime and according to Neuroradiologist and longevity strategist Dr. Kavin Mistry, it is a great idea.

© Getty Images Julianne takes care of her health

He told us in an interview: "Walking backwards may sound quirky, but it is actually an ancient and scientifically supported movement practice." He continued: "Walking backwards – particularly uphill – reawakens [a] primal connection. It engages muscles differently, strengthens the quadriceps and core, and enhances proprioception, which is the body's sense of position in space."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

Dr. Mistry explained further: "From a primal perspective, backward walking is more than an exercise trend. It is a reminder that our bodies thrive on variety and adaptation. When we move in unfamiliar ways, the brain becomes alert, the joints stabilize through dynamic control, and the fascia rehydrates – creating youthful, elastic movement patterns."

In addition, he told us: "Walking backwards can help counteract one of the major hallmarks of aging: loss of balance and neuromuscular coordination. It encourages the brain and body to stay curious and adaptable – qualities at the core of healthy longevity."