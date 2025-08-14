Julianne Moore's makeup-free bikini photo at 64 has fans saying the same thing

Julianne Moore is no stranger to full glam on red carpets, but she showed off a different look this week when she posed makeup-free in a bikini.

The 64-year-old let her natural beauty shine through as she gave fans a glimpse of some of her favorite moments from August.

Natural beauty

Taking to Instagram, Julianne shared a carousel of photos, the first of which showed her flashing a beaming smile for the camera while clad in a black bikini top.

The actress looked radiant as she displayed her porcelain, freckled skin and slicked-back, wet hair after appearing to have just enjoyed a swim.

Other photos included a screenshot of her impressive Wordle score, a delicious-looking tomato salad, a "Happy Barkday" photo of her dog Hope, and a beautiful shot of her woodland surroundings.

© Instagram Julianne stunned fans with her makeup-free appearance

Her followers loved the insight into Julianne's summer, and many couldn't help but comment on her "beautiful" appearance.

"She's always going to be so beautiful… 64 is so hard to believe," one commented. A second said: "OMG you're stunning." A third added: "This is a stunning 64 year old woman."

© Getty Images Julianne looks beautiful with and without makeup

Julianne has been very candid about her thoughts on aging and the beauty industry. In 2023, she told Glamour that she doesn't agree that women are told they "have to look a certain way or that you have to wear makeup."

She explained: "I think that makeup is something that you should want to wear, but you shouldn't feel like you have to.

"I think it's an antiquated idea, this idea that we put makeup on to cover something up, to cover up our flaws, or to look professional. You can be professional without makeup. Makeup should be a want, not a need," she added.

© Getty Images Julianne wears makeup because she wants to

Aging gracefully

On the subject of aging, Julianne said in 2020 that she thinks the term "aging gracefully" is "sexist" and that there is "no graceful way to age."

"There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" Julianne said in an interview with As If Magazine.

© Getty Images Julianne doesn't like the term 'aging gracefully'

"Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option, of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing; it just is. It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

Sharing her alternative approach, Julianne said: "We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college, then, after school is finished, the idea of growth is done.

© Getty Images Julianne agrees that 'you either grow old or die young'

"But we have all this life left to live. How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?

"That's what aging should be about," she added.

Julianne also said that she agrees with Helen Mirren's statement on growing older, quoting the veteran actress, she said: "Aging is a requirement of life: You either grow old or die young."