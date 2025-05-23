Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Julianne Moore's two talented children who are following her in the spotlight – Caleb and Liv
Subscribe
Meet Julianne Moore's two talented children who are following her in the spotlight – Caleb and Liv
Julianne Moore wearing a purple strapless dress at the Critics' Choice Awards © Getty

Meet Julianne Moore's two talented children who are following her in the spotlight – Caleb and Liv

The Sirens star welcomed her children with her husband Bart Freundlich

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Julianne Moore returned to the big screen this week as Michaela Kell in Netflix's dark comedy Sirens. But away from the limelight, the 64-year-old is a doting mother to two children – Caleb Moore Freundlich, 27, and Liv Helen Moore Freundlich, 23.

The actress met her husband, the director, Bart Freundlich, while filming The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996. The couple welcomed their son in 1997 and their daughter in 2002 before tying the knot in 2003.

Julianne Moore in black dress© Getty Images
Julianne Moore stars in Sirens

Despite boasting an impressive career, Julianne often puts her family first. "My family makes me most happy," she told People. "It would be miserable without them."

Julianne also opened up to The Guardian in 2010 about balancing motherhood with her career. "I can't go to Europe for four months during the school year," she shared. 

The cast attend the Netflix Premiere of Sirens © Getty Images
The cast attend the Netflix Premiere of Sirens

"Just like every other working parent I'm trying to figure out: 'How do I work, how am I available for soccer games, how can I make sure that I'm home when everybody's doing their homework?' So if I come to do press in London, I come for two days, and I get right back home," she added.

While Julianne continues to make waves in Hollywood, HELLO! takes a closer at how her children are following in her famous footsteps. 

Caleb Moore Freundlich

Caleb works as a musician and it seems he exhibited a flair for music from a young age. "It definitely all started with my parents," he told Shoutout LA in 2022.

"They always wished they could play an instrument and so they were adamant on me learning one when I was young. They were supportive no matter how it sounded."

Julianne Moore's son Cal and fiance Kibraya show off her engagement ring© Instagram
Julianne Moore's son Cal and fiance Kibraya show off her engagement ring

The 27-year-old graduated from college in 2020 and went on to study a master's degree in music from NYU Steinhardt. Caleb is also an adjunct professor teaching Music Production for Animation at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

As per his website, Julianne's son has written "music for a wide variety of projects, from documentary and narrative films to animations, video games and even web-comics."

Aside from his career, Caleb proposed to his partner Kibriyaá in August 2024. 

Liv Helen Moore Freundlich

Julianne opened up about her pregnancy with Liv to The Guardian in 2008. "I say I wished and wished for a girl and got her," she shared.

Liv made her modeling debut for J.Crew in 2017 and starred alongside her mom in a stunning campaign for Hourglass cosmetics in 2022. The 23-year-old is making waves in the industry and has even modelled for the likes of Bvlgari. 

Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich in the front row (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)l© WWD
Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich in the front row

"I've been bragging about Liv since the day she was born, and I'm so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is," the actress shared to Harper’s Bazaar in 2022 when discussing their Bvlgari collaboration.

Away from the fashion world, Liv graduated from Northwestern University in 2024 with a degree in English. 

See family photos

The family celebrated together© Instagram

Family of four

Julianne and her lookalike son Cal© @juliannemoore Instagram

Mother and son moment

Bart Freundlich, Julianne Moore, Liv Freundlich, and Caleb Freundlich attend the "Wolves" premiere during 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 15, 2016 in New York City© Getty

Red carpet appearances

Liv Freundlich, Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore at the 79th Venice Film Festival © Getty Images for Lexus

Venice Film Festival

Julianne with her kids, Liv and Caleb© @juliannemoore Instagram

Sweet selfie

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More