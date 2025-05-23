Meet Julianne Moore's two talented children who are following her in the spotlight – Caleb and Liv

Julianne Moore returned to the big screen this week as Michaela Kell in Netflix's dark comedy Sirens. But away from the limelight, the 64-year-old is a doting mother to two children – Caleb Moore Freundlich, 27, and Liv Helen Moore Freundlich, 23.

The actress met her husband, the director, Bart Freundlich, while filming The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996. The couple welcomed their son in 1997 and their daughter in 2002 before tying the knot in 2003.

Despite boasting an impressive career, Julianne often puts her family first. "My family makes me most happy," she told People. "It would be miserable without them."

Julianne also opened up to The Guardian in 2010 about balancing motherhood with her career. "I can't go to Europe for four months during the school year," she shared.

"Just like every other working parent I'm trying to figure out: 'How do I work, how am I available for soccer games, how can I make sure that I'm home when everybody's doing their homework?' So if I come to do press in London, I come for two days, and I get right back home," she added.

While Julianne continues to make waves in Hollywood, HELLO! takes a closer at how her children are following in her famous footsteps.

Caleb Moore Freundlich

Caleb works as a musician and it seems he exhibited a flair for music from a young age. "It definitely all started with my parents," he told Shoutout LA in 2022.

"They always wished they could play an instrument and so they were adamant on me learning one when I was young. They were supportive no matter how it sounded."

© Instagram Julianne Moore's son Cal and fiance Kibraya show off her engagement ring

The 27-year-old graduated from college in 2020 and went on to study a master's degree in music from NYU Steinhardt. Caleb is also an adjunct professor teaching Music Production for Animation at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

As per his website, Julianne's son has written "music for a wide variety of projects, from documentary and narrative films to animations, video games and even web-comics."

Aside from his career, Caleb proposed to his partner Kibriyaá in August 2024.

Liv Helen Moore Freundlich

Julianne opened up about her pregnancy with Liv to The Guardian in 2008. "I say I wished and wished for a girl and got her," she shared.

Liv made her modeling debut for J.Crew in 2017 and starred alongside her mom in a stunning campaign for Hourglass cosmetics in 2022. The 23-year-old is making waves in the industry and has even modelled for the likes of Bvlgari.

"I've been bragging about Liv since the day she was born, and I'm so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is," the actress shared to Harper’s Bazaar in 2022 when discussing their Bvlgari collaboration.

Away from the fashion world, Liv graduated from Northwestern University in 2024 with a degree in English.

