Julianne Moore, 63, is all smiles in rare photo with lookalike son Caleb, 26, after a big night out in New York

When she isn't giving compelling performances on screen and winning awards for her acting, Julianne Moore can be found with her family. Having been married to director Bart Freundlich for over 20 years, the couple share two kids - son Caleb, 26, and daughter Liv, 21.

Julianne shared a rare moment of bonding with her son Cal, as they came back from a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Perhaps unexpectedly, the May December actress soundtracked the Instagram post with the song 'It Was A Good Day' by Ice Cube.

© @juliannemoore Instagram Julianne and her lookalike son Cal

She captioned the photo: "@cal_freundlich and his mom take the subway home after the @nyknicks game at @thegarden" with two heart emojis.

The mother-son duo stood closely, smiling brightly in the photo taken as they waited for the subway. Cal towered over his mom with one arm around her shoulder. It seems he's inherited his mom's bright red hair, eyes and smile.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Bart and Julianne at the Globes

Julianne dressed casually in blue jeans, a pair of black point toe heels, and a plaid jacket with her hair in a low ponytail. Meanwhile the 26-year-old similarly opted for a low key fit, with loose stonewashed jeans, tan colored sneakers and a fleece-y blue jacket.

Fans and friends couldn't help but flock to the comments section upon seeing the happy duo.

Grey's Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw, stepdaughter of Stephen Spielberg, wrote: "Love those faces so much!!!"

The official Knicks account added that they were: "Real New York".

"This is the best picture, face of the most proud mamma loving her son unconditionally and having fun together", one fan wrote.

One New Yorker remembered: "Seeing you walking him around in a baby carriage in the village. We said hi to you at first not knowing who you were and you were so friendly. Beautiful. There's nothing like a mom and son relationship."

Julianne has always been open about her family-oriented nature. She revealed in Harper's Bazaar earlier in January: "I feel grateful I have a relationship that’s as rewarding as it is, because it’s something I really wanted to have".

She went on to explain that the way she and her husband make things work is they: "Love to be at home. We love family time with our kids, with each other and our dog, and we love to watch movies together and cook and eat together."