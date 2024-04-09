Julianne Moore's daughter Liv is practically her mom's twin as she turns 22

Julianne Moore shared a loving tribute to her daughter Liv as she turns 22 - who looked almost identical to her mom as she's growing up.

Posting photos of her daughter over the years, Julianne shared a photo of Liv in sunglasses with her red hair in braids, another of the 22-year-old out for dinner with a big smile on her face. A third photo saw her with her hair long as she wore a sundress. Two other photos were black and white throwbacks, with Liv wearing a Happy Birthday tiara fit for a princess, and another of her mom kissing her as a little baby.

The Oscar-winning actress captioned the photo: "Happy 22nd birthday @livfreundlich - you are not little anymore but you will always be my baby. I love you so much - thank you for being the daughter of my dreams. I am so looking forward to all this year will bring you".

Liv received a star-studded happy birthday, with the likes of Leslie Mann, Amy Sedaris, Rita Wilson and Helena Christensen all sending their love. The 22-year-old's older brother Caleb called her the "best sister" with a dozen heart emojis.

Fans couldn't believe how similar the mother-daughter duo looked, With one person writing: "It's like you....."

© Instagram Julianne Moore and daughter Liv take a selfie

Julianne and Liv did look remarkably similar, as the 22-year-old shared her mom's signature red locks and bright smile. The May December actress revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she'd passed on beauty tips to her daughter.

"The one thing I always say is do not touch her eyebrows," she said. "Don't destroy your eyebrows like I did, and countless other women that I know."

© Getty Bart Freundlich, Julianne Moore, Liv Freundlich, and Caleb Freundlich attend the "Wolves" premiere during 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 15, 2016 in New York City

Their similarities really shone as they shot a campaign for Hourglass together as mother and daughter in 2022.

"Liv has never shot anything like this, and so like any parent, I was worried for her," Julianne added, "but she nailed it, and we both really encouraged each other."

The actress continued: "Liv has appreciation for makeup and fashion. She doesn't overdo it", adding: "That idea that you still want to see a person under all the makeup is one thing I’ll pass on to my daughter."