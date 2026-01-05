Dallas star Victoria Principal, 76, celebrates her birthday with rescue animals

Veteran actress Victoria Principal is proving that age really is just a number. The Dallas star rang in her 76th birthday surrounded by good friends, horses and plenty of country charm, sharing a relaxed snapshot from her ranch that instantly delighted fans.

Victoria celebrated her birthday at her ranch

Captioning the post, the actress revealed the low-key but joyful celebration included a "ranch party with good friends & carrot cake with buttercream frosting". Since 2012, Victoria has developed a ranch property outside of Los Angeles, where she rescues and rehabilitates animals.

The centerpiece of the celebration wasn't just the cake, but a quiet moment with her beloved rescue pony, Tommy. Victoria looked ageless in her signature sunglasses as she snuggled close to the animal, proving that her true passion remains the animals she has dedicated her life to protecting.

© Getty Images Victoria on the set of Dallas in 1980

Best known for playing the iconic Pamela Barnes Ewing on Dallas, Victoria was one of the defining faces of the show's golden era. Joining the series in its first season, she helped turn the oil-soaked saga into a global phenomenon, portraying Pam's warmth, vulnerability and quiet strength across nine seasons. At the height of Dallas fever, she was one of the most recognisable women on television – and a genuine fan favourite.

When speaking about leaving the show after nine years, Victoria told People: "It was a life-changing and thrilling experience to be chosen to play Pamela Barnes Ewing. I tried my best to bring her to life and portray her for nine years. Sometimes the producers, writers and the actor have a different vision of a show's direction and the character's journey and development... or lack thereof.

"When the visions are so divergent that the character becomes unrealistic and unrecognizable to the actor, then it is up to the individual actor to decide where the boundaries lie and what actions are necessary to continue to flourish as a person and as an actor. I made that decision for myself. It was not hasty, but rather a two-year process of letting go. I feel that I honorably completed the role of Pamela Barnes Ewing."

© Getty Images Victoria with on-screen love interest Patrick Duffy

After stepping away from acting in the late '80s, Victoria took a path few stars of her calibre dared to follow. She pivoted toward entrepreneurship and wellness, founding Principal Secret, a skincare line inspired by the holistic beauty principles she’d embraced long before "self-care" became a buzzword. It was a move that allowed her to stay creatively engaged while living life firmly on her own terms.

That life now centres around ranch living, where Victoria has long spoken about her love of horses and the peace that comes with wide open spaces. The birthday photo – relaxed, smiling and makeup-free – is a reminder that her glow isn’t about chasing youth, but about consistency, balance and authenticity.

© Getty Images Victoria in 1985

Fans were quick to flood the comments with admiration and affection. One wrote: "At 76 you have not lost a step and you get more beautiful with each passing day. Your kindness will never be forgotten and your smile lights up a room." Another added: "Happy Birthday Victoria! Enjoy your special day. You're most deserving, my great friend. Love you doll."

More than four decades after Dallas first aired, Victoria Principal remains a symbol of grace – not frozen in time, but evolving beautifully with it.