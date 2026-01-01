Grace Kelly's grandchildren retrace her Hollywood footsteps in 'super special' tribute

Grace Kelly was not only the sweetheart of the silver screen in the 1950s, but also became a beloved European princess after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956.

The American actress, who is best known for her stellar turns in Hollywood classics like High Society and for collaborating with director Alfred Hitchcock on Rear Window, Dial M for Murder and To Catch a Thief, stepped away from acting shortly after her marriage. She sadly died in 1982 at the age of 52, following a car accident with her daughter, Stéphanie, who survived the crash.

© Getty Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in To Catch a Thief

On New Year's Eve, Grace's granddaughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, shared a candid post on Instagram reflecting on her grandmother's legacy, alongside her half-brother Alexandre Grimaldi.

Retracing Grace Kelly's footsteps

In a post on Instagram, Jazmin reflected on a "super special" experience that enabled her and her brother to retrace their legendary grandmother's footsteps. In the pictures, Jazmin and Alexandre can be seen wandering through the Paramount movie lot, the same one walked by their grandmother over 70 years ago.

"My brother and I recently got to visit the Paramount lot and quite literally take a stroll in our Grandmother’s footsteps," she wrote.

"We got to visit her dressing room and the lots where she filmed some of her most iconic Hitchcock collaboration films such as: Rear Window (1954), Dial M For Murder (1954) and To Catch A Thief (1955). Grace was under contract at MGM but was loaned to Paramount during that time. Grace retired from her brief yet impactful career in 1956 when she married my Grandfather Prince Rainier.

"As a performing artist myself, an actress and a singer this experience was super special for me. Although we were never able to meet in this lifetime, I feel a sacred connection with her. I have taken a lot of precious time this year and I’m grateful for the moments where I was able to reflect and connect with myself, my passions, my roots, my history and legacy this year. Here’s to beautiful forward momentum for the new year and all the growth gained."

Who is Jazmin Grace Grimaldi?

Jazmin, 33, is Grace Kelly's granddaughter, born to Prince Albert II of Monaco and Tamara Jean Rotolo. As her parents were never married, Jazmin is not in the line of succession, and Prince Albert protected her identity until she was an adult, publicly confirming his paternity in 2006.

Jazmin's half-siblings include Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco, as well as Alexandre Grimaldi.

© WireImage Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is the daughter of Prince Albert

Grace Kelly's enduring legacy

Despite her acting career lasting only six years, Grace became one of the most famous and successful actresses of the 1950s, earning critical acclaim for her work in classic Hollywood films and through her collaborations with Hitchcock, one of the most influential filmmakers in cinema history.

In 1955, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Country Girl, in which she starred opposite Bing Crosby and William Holden. At just 26, Grace retired from her professional career when she became Princess of Monaco.

© Getty Images Grace sadly died at the age of 52

In her royal role, Grace focused much of her energy on philanthropic work, establishing the Princess Grace Foundation and supporting causes ranging from the arts to children's welfare.

She and Prince Rainier welcomed three children, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Stéphanie.