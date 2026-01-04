Miley Cyrus twins with mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Miley Cyrus proved once again that she's firmly in her cinematic era as she stepped out with her mother, Tish Cyrus, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards, with the pair wearing matching sleek black suits.

© Getty Images for Palm Springs In Miley and Tish Cyrus at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards

Fresh off the massive opening weekend of James Cameron’s latest epic, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the 33-year-old singer brought unmistakable rock-star energy to the gala, where she was honoured with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her haunting end-credits ballad 'Dream As One'. Held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Saturday, January 3, 2026, the red carpet drew an A-list mix of film royalty, fashion risk-takers and buzzy next-gen stars. Actresses Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried also received awards on the night.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Miley and Tish sported similar looks

Joined by Tish, 58, the mother-daughter duo delivered near-matching takes on tailored black suiting. Miley opted for a sharply cut black suit with a plunging neckline and subtle obsidian sparkle, balancing Hollywood polish with her signature edge. Her softly waved hair and smoky eye only amplified the drama. Standing beside her, Tish mirrored the look in a pared-back black blazer and trousers, accessorised with tinted aviator sunglasses.

The resemblance between the two was striking. From their long honey-blonde waves to their angular tailoring and confident stance, it was one of those rare red-carpet moments where genetics and styling aligned perfectly.

© Getty Images for Palm Springs In Miley received an award on the evening

Over the years, Miley and Tish have made a habit of stepping out in complementary silhouettes – whether it’s leather, denim, or sharply tailored suits. It’s a dynamic that feels less stage-managed and more genuinely reflective of their relationship.

© WireImage Miley and Tish at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Beyond the fashion, the night marked another milestone in Miley’s evolving career. While she’s long dominated music charts, her recognition at a major film festival underscores her growing presence in the cinematic world. ‘Dream As One’ has been widely praised for adding emotional weight to Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the award signals a meaningful crossover moment for the singer-songwriter.

© Variety via Getty Images Miley and Tish are very close and often appear at events together

Miley previously spoke about how she had struck up a conversation with director James at the 2024 D23 Expo, where both were honoured as Disney Legends. "I kind of throw it out there as I always do," she recalled. "I already knew the answer to, 'So what have you been up to?' I know he's been up to Avatar for a very long time." When Miley mentioned she'd be keen to write music if the opportunity arose, the timing proved perfect. "It just kind of organically happened," she said, adding that James jokingly refers to them as "Legends in law".