Cynthia Erivo seemingly misses 2026 Critics Choice Awards after nomination snub

There's already drama as awards season kicks off. The 2026 Critics Choice Awards started at 7 pm ET and a major star isn't there. Cynthia Erivo seemingly missed the awards show after her nomination snub that sent shockwaves through the Wicked fandom.

The Wicked: For Good star did not comment on her lack of attendance to the show, but she did show support for the film, which is nominated for seven awards tonight, including Best Picture, Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Song for "The Girl in the Bubble." Cynthia shared clips to her 3.8 million Instagram followers shortly before the ceremony began.

This time last year, Cynthia was the undisputed belle of awards season. The 38-year-old actress was nominated at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, as well as at the Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Golden Globes for the first installment of the musical films.

While Cynthia's portrayal of Elphaba Thropp in Wicked was universally lauded, she has yet to receive as much consensus love for her reprisal in Wicked: For Good. The Best Actress race is exceptionally crowded this year, with critics favoring performances in smaller prestige dramas like Hamnet and Sentimental Value over franchise sequels.

© Getty Images Ariana and Cynthia became very close friends after appearing in Wicked

Nominations for the Academy Awards won't be announced until Thursday, January 22; however, Cynthia was snubbed for the Critics Choice Awards, which is considered one of the industry's most accurate predictors for Oscar nominations and wins.

Although Cynthia and the Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu were snubbed, her co-star, Ariana Grande, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch. She showed up to the award show tonight in an ethereal off-white Dior gown and debuted a new auburn hair color styled in a delicate updo.

© Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures Cynthia and Jonathan gave a stellar rendition of As Long As Your Mine

After receiving her nomination in December, the 32-year-old actress wrote to her 372 million Instagram followers: "My Glinda does not exist without the imprint of our remarkable leader Jon M. Chu or without being touched by my Elphaba, the singular Cynthia Erivo. So I am sharing this most thrilling recognition and celebratory moment with them both and with the rest of my Wicked family."

© Getty Images Ariana at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Fans were disappointed by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) leaving Cynthia's name off the nominee list, especially considering she performed her own stunts and sang live on set. One fan wrote to X: "It's hard to understand how a performance as powerful as Cynthia Erivo's was left out of the Critics Choice Awards nominations." Another fan simply wrote about the decision: "absolutely insane."

There is no Wicked: For Good without Elphaba

Wicked: For Good, the sequel to Wicked, concludes the story about Cynthia's Elphaba fighting against the evil Wizard administration. Critics have noted that this installment was darker and heavier, shifting the focus toward Elphaba's political isolation.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Cynthia and Ariana at the "Wicked: For Good" European Premiere

After seeing the film, HELLO!'s critic called Cynthia's performance of "No Good Deed" "Oscar worthy." The 11 o'clock number serves as the film's emotional apex. The song is the perfect melting pot of Cynthia's usual impressive vocals and broomstick antics, complete with her ensemble of flying monkeys.

While the CCA may have overlooked her, Cynthia is still nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical category. Fans will have to wait until January 22 to see if she earns another Oscar nomination!