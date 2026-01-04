The 31st Critics Choice Awards LIVE: first stars hit the red carpet, more best moments

The 31st Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, is led by Sinners among the films and Adolescence in the TV categories

Award season this year has finally kicked off with the 31st Critics Choice Awards, replacing the Golden Globes as the first major show of the season.

This year's ceremony is being held on January 4, 2026 (a full week before the Globes), once again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, hosted for the fourth year in a row by Chelsea Handler.

Leading this year's nominees in the film categories is Ryan Coogler's Sinners with a whopping 17 nods, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another with 14, and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Chloé Zhao's Hamnet with 11 apiece.

In the TV categories, following a triumphant run in the Limited Series field at the Primetime Emmys in September, it's Adolescence in the lead with six nominations, followed by another Netflix production, Nobody Wants This, with five.

Follow along with HELLO! as we recap the night's biggest highlights, from red carpet standouts to viral interactions and winning moments…

Elle Fanning attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images

The red carpet

The first stars have descended upon the famed CCA red (or black?) carpet, including host Chelsea Handler, nominees like Owen Cooper and Elle Fanning, and many more! Check out our best dressed round-up for more!

