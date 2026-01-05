Jenna Bush Hager's 'second choice' for Today co-host after Sheinelle Jones leaves her 'dying' on-air

Sheinelle Jones will be joining Jenna Bush Hager on her hit daytime show Today with Jenna and Friends on January 12, and it will then be fittingly renamed to Today with Jenna and Sheinelle.

Before that kicks off, Jenna still has one more week to go with her final guest co-host Matt Rogers.

© Getty Images Jenna shared who she believes was the "second choice"

Matt comically speculated on the show's airing on January 5, that since he was chosen to partake in the last week, that must have meant he was a shoe-in to become the show's permanent host.

He joked: "I am so honored to be the final friend, I have to say. And I know what it means." Jenna interjected: "What does it mean?" Matt replied: "Second place," as Jenna busted into laughter.

© Instagram Matt Rogers believes he was the "second choice"

He continued as she kept laughing and said: "I just want to gratefully accept this as my second place. Sheinelle, you deserve it mama. Sorry everyone else. Don't be wondering at home who was second place. It's me baby and you know. And you [Jenna] know it's true. She's laughing cause she knows."

Jenna caught her breath and responded: "I'm dying cause I didn't know this was coming." Although Matt was certain he came in second place, he did have some stiff competition.

Jenna added: "I did just tell Matt that there's some poll online to vote for a [favorite] friend, and my husband [Henry Hager] told our group of friends – he was kind of – I think he was kidding, but I'm not sure."

© Getty Images Jenna's husband also believes he came in "second" place

Matt agreed as she said: "That he wakes up in the middle of the night, uses the restroom and just votes for himself a thousand times…He texts me and goes: 'I'm tied for number two' and he goes, 'I'm tied with the best. Matt Rogers tell him I said hi.'"

Matt symbolically waved his white flag as he expressed: "Well, how about this. I'll tell you what's true – the best is Sheinelle." Jenna agreed wholeheartedly. Matt recalled that when he heard the news of Sheinelle being named the new permanent co-host, he "cried in his apartment." He shared: "I'm so happy for you both. It's the coolest."

Although Jenna is ready for the next "amazing" chapter with Sheinelle, she admitted that during the time that she didn't have a steady host, the journalist had "so [much] fun" constantly chatting it up with new people each week.

© TODAY Sheinelle will be make her debut alongside Jenna on January 12

Jenna acknowledged: "One of the things that's been so fun about this last year, is that I've gotten to make so many really great friends, and you're one of them. I see you – I light up – because we're laughing."

Previously, the TV host exclusively shared with us how she felt after her former co-host Hoda Kotb left the show last January. She revealed: "Well, the biggest change is there's no Hoda, you know, and I'm missing her. And obviously it’s a challenge to be with different hosts every week and it's also an incredible opportunity."

Jenna added: "I feel like I'm learning so much about myself...It's been such a growth opportunity for me to really get to know all these different people and also to carry the show on my own without Hoda, who I adore."

We look forward to seeing Jenna and Sheinelle's close bond on-air next week.