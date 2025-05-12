Jenna Bush Hager has another milestone to celebrate with her husband Henry Hager on Mother's Day — their wedding anniversary…albeit, a day late.

The TODAY anchor, 43, has been married to the former presidential advisor since 2008. The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family at the home of Jenna's parents, former POTUS George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

The pair wed at her parents' Prairie Chapel Ranch, near Crawford Texas on May 10, 2008, and Jenna honored their 17th wedding anniversary on social media with a throwback from the special day.

© Instagram Jenna shared a tribute to Henry on their 17th wedding anniversary

She posted a photograph of Henry sweetly wiping away her tears at the altar, and wrote alongside it: "Been drying my tears for 17 years yesterday!"

Jenna and Henry met while he was working with her father's presidential campaign, and he has since become her biggest champion. During the rebranding of TODAY's Fourth Hour as Jenna & Friends, he even made a week-long appearance as her co-host.

Last year on the show, while celebrating her 16th wedding anniversary, she couldn't help but fawn over her love story with Henry and the family they'd created, including their three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot on her parents' ranch in Texas

"I feel really lucky to have met somebody that has given me three beautiful little babes," she gushed. "We've created a life together and I'm pretty proud of us."

She attributed their longevity to their ability to grow together and find joy in each other's interests, calling her husband "the best."

"He's introduced me to all sorts of things that I love. He was an Eagle Scout, so we go hiking together, we do all these things. But what's cool is we're both interested in growing and he's not the type that's like, 'Oh, I don't want to go see that show, or I don't want to do that.' He's open and that's so fun."

© Getty Images "I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon Henry was the one is I was completely myself, and he loved it."

When Jenna first met Henry, he was dating someone else. However, their relationship soon took flight after things ended with his previous partner, and the former First Daughter confessed that she knew very quickly that he was "the one."

"I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon Henry was the one is I was completely myself, and he loved it," she mentioned on the Fourth Hour previously. "I do think you reach a certain point where you kind of are who you are, right?"

© Getty Images Their wedding took place on May 10, 2008 near Crawford, Texas

She remembered having to lie to her previous partners and pretend to be something she wasn't to appease them, even recalling one occasion during which she acted as if she was an avid skier.

"And then comes Christmas and he said, 'Well, my family's going on a ski trip and since you love it, too, I'd love for you to go.'" However, that quickly snowballed, and she had to give up on him. "And I went into my parents and I was like, 'Mom and Dad'... it finally caught up with me." Learn more about Jenna's family below...