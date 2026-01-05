Diane Keaton's children honor late mom with moving tattoo tribute

Diane Keaton's two children, Dexter and Duke, shared a touching tribute to their late mother on Monday, on what would've been her 80th birthday. The veteran actress passed away aged 79 on October 11, 2025, after contracting bacterial pneumonia, leaving behind her beloved kids.

Diane's daughter, Dexter, took to Instagram to showcase the tattoos that she and her brother had inked in honor of their mother, and captioned the photo: "I miss you, mom. Thank you @winterstone for my forever reminder of my wonderful mom."

© Instagram Diane's children received tattoos in her honor

In the snap, Dexter showcased her new tattoo on the outside of her upper arm, which read: "La Di Da" – a tribute to Diane's character in Annie Hall – while Duke's tattoo, which sat just below the crook of his arm, read: "Weird Old World" – another reference to the 1977 film.

Dexter also added a photo of herself hugging Diane while looking out at the ocean, with their backs to the camera. She later posted a snap of a silver bracelet on her wrist, which featured a heart charm with the letters "DK" engraved on it. "Happy heavenly birthday Momma," she captioned the photo.

Diane's close friend and fellow Hollywood star, Sarah Paulson, also paid tribute to the The Godfather actress with a tattoo of her own that simply read: "DK".

"You would have been 80 today. Too many deep feelings to put here," Sarah began in her social media post. "I was the luckiest person in the world to have traveled, laughed so hard we cried, watched a million and one movies, really cried, and eaten French fries with you."

© Instagram Dexter shared a snap of her mother on what would've been Diane's 80th birthday

"You. You. Wondrous, singular, YOU. I will miss you till the end of time. Thank you @winterstone for my forever reminder, of one of my forever people," she concluded.

Diane's family broke their silence with a touching statement just days after her death, calling for supporters and mourners to donate to charity in her honor.

© Instagram Sarah Paulson inked Diane's initials

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," they shared.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much-appreciated tribute to her."

© Getty Images Diane and Sarah were close friends

The Oscar winner adopted Dexter in 1996 and Duke in 2001, and was in her 50s when she became a mom. Diane was open about her journey to motherhood over the years and shared with Ladies' Home Journal in 2008 the reason why she decided to take the leap.

"I didn't think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother," she said. "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist; it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."

© FilmMagic Diane adopted Dexter in 1996 and Duke in 2001

The star was incredibly close with her kids, as proven by Dexter's moving Instagram tribute to her mom on Mother's Day in 2014.

"I'm so thankful to have been adopted by such a strong, beautiful, and talented woman. I couldn't thank you enough for everything you've done for me. I love you!" she wrote.