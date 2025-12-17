Future of Rob Reiner's $200 million fortune following son Nick's murder charge

Nick Reiner's inheritance has been called into question after the 32-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, following the deaths of his parents, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and producer Michele Reiner.

Nick made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, after failing to receive a medical clearance on Tuesday. He is being held without bail and has not entered a plea, with his next court date scheduled for January.

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their LA home on Sunday

Rob was a Hollywood heavyweight, having directed hits like Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride, Misery and A Few Good Men. These five movies alone made a combined $500 million at the box office without adjusting for inflation, and nabbed eight Oscar nominations altogether.

The 78-year-old co-founded the production company Castle Rock Entertainment back in 1987, which went on to produce smash-hit projects like Seinfeld, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, Miss Congeniality, and several of his own films, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally. The company was sold for $160 million in 1993.

He also invested in several properties over his lifetime, including a $20 million Malibu home, and the Brentwood mansion where he and Michele were discovered on Sunday afternoon, which is valued at $13.5 million.

Rob's $200 million net worth is likely to be split equally amongst his children, including Tracy, 61, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28. However, due to California's Slayer Rule, Nick may not receive any of the inheritance if he is found guilty of murdering Rob and Michele.

Nick will not inherit anything from his parents if found guilty

According to the rule, also known as California Probate Code 250, a person who feloniously and intentionally kills someone is prevented from profiting off their estate, and is blocked from gaining anything from the deceased person's will, trust or life insurance.

If that is the case, Rob's net worth will likely be split among his remaining three children. However, if Nick is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he may still get a share of the $200 million fortune, as the Slayer Rule does not come into effect.

He may still inherit if found not guilty by reason of insanity

In this case, it is left up to the court to decide if the Slayer Rule should be triggered and whether Nick will receive anything from his parents' wills. During ongoing proceedings, assets like Rob's are typically frozen until the legal process concludes, meaning that his three other children will likely not have access to their inheritance for months to come.

Nick has been open about his mental health and substance abuse issues in the past, and even co-wrote the screenplay for the 2016 film loosely based on his experiences titled Being Charlie, which Rob directed. "If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs [my parents] were suggesting, then I had to be homeless," Nick told People in 2016.

Rob and Michele share four children

"That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff. I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I've been home for a really long time, and I've sort of gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there."

Nick has been to rehab several times over the years. Rob and Michele shared with the LA Times in 2015 that they regretted their initial approach to Nick's care when it came to his mental health and substance abuse issues.

The couple shared that they regretted how they handled Nick's care

"When Nick would tell us that it wasn't working for him, we wouldn't listen. We were desperate, and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son," the director said.

"We were so influenced by these people. They would tell us he's a liar, that he was trying to manipulate us. And we believed them," Michele added.