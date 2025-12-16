Reba McEntire shares emotional tribute to Brandon Blackstock on difficult day

Tributes for Kelly Clarkson's late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, have poured in on what would've been his 49th birthday, following his untimely death in August. The father of four underwent a private battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, for years before he succumbed to the disease, leaving behind his kids, Savannah, Seth, River and Remy.

Brandon's former stepmother, Reba McEntire, who was married to his father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the late talent manager on Tuesday.

© Instagram Reba shared a moving message to her former stepson Brandon

"Happy birthday Brandon! We love and miss you a bunch," she wrote, alongside several heart emojis. The accompanying photo saw Reba smiling next to Brandon and her son, Shelby, whom she shares with Narvel.

Shelby also shared an emotional tribute to his brother, who was 14 years older than him. "Happy 49th birthday, Brandon. I think about you every day, and it's still hard to believe you're gone," he began.

"This morning felt strange not making that 5am birthday call just to be the first one. You never know how special those moments are until they're gone. I know you're having the best birthday up there – with an endless supply of Coors Lights & your favorite. Happy birthday. I love you and miss you so much!!!"

He added several photos of his brother on his ranch, as he rode horses and herded cattle. Brandon's eldest daughter, Savannah, wrote a moving message to her father ahead of the birth of her baby girl.

© Instagram Shelby wrote that it was 'strange' without his older brother around

"Happy Birthday Dad. I was really hoping my little girl would make an appearance today and share this special day with you, but she's staying put for now. She seems to already be stubborn, and I sure know where she gets it!" Savannah shared.

"I can't even imagine how beautiful your life is now with our Heavenly Father. As much as I miss you and would rather be next to you in a tractor, I know you are experiencing the true peace that surpasses all understanding. I love you." The tributes to Brandon highlight the love he had for his blended family, and how he was a unifying figure amongst them, as they shared a moment of collective grieving on Tuesday.

© Instagram Savannah is Brandon's eldest daughter

Brandon shares Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, and River, 11, and Remy, nine, with Kelly. She married Brandon, who was also her manager, in 2013, and they split in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

The American Idol alum announced a day before his passing that she was postponing her Vegas residency, and took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote in the August 7 post.

Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce in 2022

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding." Reba later shared that Kelly's kids were leaning on their older siblings as they grieved their dad.

"Well, we miss him, we miss him every minute," the country music star told Entertainment Tonight. "The kids are doing well, they're all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time. We know God's got this."