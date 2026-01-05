Jack Schlossberg shares heartbreaking tribute to late sister Tatiana

Jack Schlossberg broke his silence on Monday following the death of his beloved sister, journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, on December 30. The 35-year-old passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, leaving behind her kids, Edwin and Josephine, and her husband, George Moran.

Jack, the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, shared a touching Instagram tribute to his late sister, featuring a series of quotes from famous writers, including Tatiana herself.

© Instagram Jack shared a tribute to his late sister on Monday

He first shared a quote from her 2019 book Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have, which read: "It's up to us to create a country that takes seriously its obligations to the planet, to each other, and to the people who will be born into a world that looks different than ours has for the last 10,000 years or so."

The quote continued: "Essentially, what I am describing is hard work with possibly limited success for the rest of your life. But we have to do it, and at least we will have the satisfaction of knowing we made things better...Come on, it will be fun (?)."

The tribute also included quotes from Herman Melville, Alfred Lord Tennyson, Abraham Lincoln, Elizabeth Bishop, Robert Frost, and John F. Kennedy. Jack's grandfather's quote read: "There are three things in life which are real: God, human folly and laughter. Since the first two are beyond our comprehension, we must do what we can with the third."

Jack ended the tribute with a photo of himself standing beside Tatiana at an event, with their hands over their hearts and smiles on their faces. The social media star wore a gray suit to the event, while his sister sported a blue dress; both appeared to be several years younger in the snap.

© Instagram He also shared an excerpt from her 2019 book

Jack simply captioned the post with a cherry blossom emoji, as supporters took to the comment section to share their condolences with the 32-year-old. "Such a sweet tribute to your sister," one wrote, while another added: "My deepest condolences. This is such a beautiful remembrance," and a third said: "Brilliant beautiful brave Tatiana – forever remembered, forever missed."

Jack's post comes just days after his family announced the news of Tatiana's death. "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," read the post from The JFK Library Foundation, signed by "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory."

© Getty Images for New York Magazi Tatiana was diagnosed with terminal cancer

Jack and Tatiana's mother, Caroline Kennedy, is the only surviving child of JFK, after her brother, JFK Jr., passed away in 1999. Caroline married Edwin Schlossberg in 1986, and they welcomed Jack, Tatiana and their eldest daughter, Rose, together.

Tatiana revealed her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in November in a powerful essay for The New Yorker, sharing that doctors discovered her condition after her daughter was born in 2024.

© Getty Images She was a celebrated journalist and mother of two

"I did not – could not – believe that they were talking about me," she wrote. "I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn't sick. I didn't feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew."

Tatiana added that her family had been her rock during her treatment. "My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half," she wrote.

© Getty Jack helped to raise Tatiana's kids during her treatment

Speaking with us at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Gala in December, Tatiana's cousin, Kerry Kennedy, revealed how "brave" she was for sharing her diagnosis. "You know, she was so incredibly brave to express herself, and right now we're all holding her in our hearts, and holding Caroline in our hearts."

The family gathered at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City on Monday to say goodbye.