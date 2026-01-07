Eva Longoria flaunts her toned abs in gym selfie

Eva Longoria is kicking off the new year strong – and looking incredible while doing it. The Desperate Housewives star, 50, set Instagram alight on Monday January 6, 2026, after sharing a sizzling gym selfie that showed off her impressively toned abs.

© Instagram Eva is back in the gym for the new year

Posing in her home gym, Eva rocked a black sports bra and matching high-rise leggings as she snapped a mirror photo following what appeared to be a gruelling workout. Wearing minimal makeup, the actress let her natural beauty shine as she worked up a sweat in the luxury garage gym, keeping things practical in white Nike trainers and long socks, with her dark hair worn loose.

Alongside the workout snap, Eva also shared glimpses from her day – including enjoying a morning beverage in her lush garden, sipping a glass of wine at the beach, and posing for a sweet selfie with her seven-year-old son, Santiago. "Hoping everyone had a happy new year! First Monday of the year, let's get it," she captioned the post.

© Instagram Eva's cute selfie from bed

In an interview with TODAY, Eva explained that her approach to fitness has remained consistent throughout her life. "I've always been an exerciser," she said. "It gives me energy. I don’t really do it for vain reasons, I do it for my mental health."

Her love of movement dates back to college. "I was an aerobics instructor in college, I was a trainer. My degree is in kinesiology, so it's just been part of my lifestyle," she shared. "It's not something that I do, it's part of my life."

© Instagram Eva with her son Santiago

When it comes to food, the Flamin’ Hot director favours balance over restriction. "I don't think I live by any hard and fast rules," she said. "It’s just moderation and common sense. I'm lucky that I gravitate to healthy things. I love fish and vegetables. I love chicken and vegetables. I love beef and vegetables."

As a Mexican American, she says, she is not a big bread person. "I didn't grow up with bread. I'm Mexican. We grew up with tortillas," she says. "The Mexican diet, in its origins, is pretty healthy."

© WireImage Eva Longoria at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala

While she admits she's happy to indulge on vacation, she prepares for roles when she needs to. And desserts? "I don’t like sweet things… Eh, pass," she joked – though she does enjoy a glass of wine.

As for workouts, Eva keeps it simple and effective. "Strength training, weights and bounce," she said, revealing she alternates between lifting weights for an hour or doing 30 minutes of trampoline cardio, a routine that's clearly paying off.