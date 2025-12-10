Oscar-winning star Charlize Theron, 50, is ageless in stunning new photos

Charlize Theron looked incredibly youthful in a series of selfies she posted to Instagram to celebrate her hair and makeup team on Tuesday. The 50-year-old was glowing in the snaps, which saw her dressed in a black mesh shirt and a fur vest with her iconic blonde locks worn down in beachy waves and large golden hoops in her ears.

Her makeup was natural yet glamorous, with a bold highlighter and a pink lip that gave her a youthful glow. In the final snap, Charlize captured her makeup artist applying a touch-up to her face with a dab of the beauty blender.

Watch below to see Charlize's incredible transformation over the years...

WATCH: Charlize Theron through the years

© Instagram Fanfare "I have the hair and makeup family of champions. I'm nothing without these [expletive]," she wrote in the caption, as fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her ageless beauty. "You are pure gorgeous," wrote one, while another added: "Always keeping it iconic." "GORGEOUS BABE!" said a third, while another chimed in: "Aging like [fine] wine." The Oscar winner has pushed back against Hollywood beauty standards in the past and criticized the societal pressures against women to age backwards.

© Instagram Aging in Hollywood "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," she told Allure in 2023. "But people think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, '[Expletive], I'm just aging!' It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens." "I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," she continued. "I despise that concept, and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them." "I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now," she concluded.

© Instagram Charlize's realization Charlize told Elle that her relationship to the idea of beauty has changed drastically in recent years, as she learned self-acceptance. "Beauty is internal for me," she said. "In the last decade, I have really responded to how I feel about myself through my eyes versus the eyes of other people. It's been so empowering for me, and I hope that young girls can live with that mantra too."

© AFP A new era "Beauty was something that hindered me when I wanted to become an actor; I think I was always fighting with how I looked. And now I just really love embracing who I am on an internal level," she continued. "It's on my terms – it's not about what people are thinking or what they're saying. For me, this is the true freedom of beauty."