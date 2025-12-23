Ashley Benson showcases toned abs in green bikini for 36th birthday

Ashley Benson rang in her 36th birthday in style while on a beachside vacation, and showcased her incredibly toned figure in a bright green bikini.

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to Instagram to share several photos from her getaway, including a shot of her lying on a beach chair in the green bikini and black sunglasses.

© Instagram Ashley shared snaps from her birthday vacation

In another shot, Ashley snapped a picture from inside her hotel room, clad in the same green bikini and denim shorts, with her blonde locks falling in beachy waves past her shoulders.

She simply captioned the post with sun emojis, as fans rushed to the comment section to share their well-wishes. "Looks like so much fun!!" one wrote, while another added: "Happy birthday angel."

"Living her best life," said another, while a fourth chimed in: "The prettiest." Ashley previously shared with Health that she achieved her svelte figure by mixing up her workouts.

"I usually do Pilates three days a week for an hour, and I try to box or do SoulCycle two or three times a week," she told the outlet. "There are times I just want to do nothing! But then I don't feel good about myself."

© Instagram The star turned 36 on Thursday

She then revealed her go-to move to tone her legs. "Probably squats – and not for my butt but for my legs. We usually do circuit training, so I'll do 25 squats, then I'll run back and forth, and then I'll do lunges to the other side of the gym, both ways, run, then squats. I can't move for days!" she exclaimed.

The 36-year-old set the record straight about how she achieved her lithe figure following the birth of her baby girl, Aspen, in February 2024.

© Instagram Ashley previously denied using Ozempic to lose weight

Many of Ashley's fans speculated that she had lost weight thanks to the use of GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. These medications work to suppress appetite and have been used by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Kathy Bates.

"Comments like this are so funny to me," Ashley wrote on Instagram in June 2024. "I know a lot of people take Ozempic, and that's totally fine. To each their own. Don't discredit people who also worked very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine."

© Instagram She reunited with her Pretty Little Liars co-star

"Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health," she continued. "And working out, and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself."

The Spring Breakers star, who shares baby Aspen with her husband, Brandon Davis, sparked a fan frenzy earlier in December when she posted a snap with her Pretty Little Liars co-star, Tyler Blackburn, and simply captioned it "Sweater weather".

© Instagram Ashley's PLL co-stars Lucy and Ian also reunited

The pair portrayed onscreen love interests throughout the show's seven seasons, and their reunion came just days before their co-stars, Lucy Hale and Ian Harding, revealed that they had also reunited to shoot a Christmas film together.

Ashley was also joined by Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse in the 2010's series, which centered on a group of teenage girls in Pennsylvania who were investigating the disappearance of their friend, all while being stalked by the mysterious "A".