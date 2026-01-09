David Bowie's daughter Lexi calls out friends after sad family milestone

David Bowie's daughter Lexi, 24, called out her friends on Thursday, on what would have been her father's 79th birthday.

The London-born musician died on 10 January 2016 at his home in New York City, which he shared with wife Iman and their daughter Lexi Jones, following a battle with liver cancer, just two days after turning 69.

Taking to Instagram, Lexi shared a selfie, writing: "Thank you to all the people I don't know who wished me condolences, and [expletive] you to all of my friends who never texted me at all." She added, "I got one text! [Expletive] all y'all."

Lexi, whose real name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, had previously shared special family photo with her father, alongside the caption "Da big 79 today. Happy birthday pops, miss ya!"

David's legacy

Lexi's post came as it was announced that his former childhood home, where he wrote one of his best-known songs, Space Oddity, is to open to the public as an "immersive experience."

The house at 4 Plaistow Grove in Bromley, south-east London, where Bowie lived from the age of eight to 20, has been acquired by Heritage of London Trust, which also plans to host creative and skills workshops at the venue.

© Kevin Mazur David and Iman married in 1992

The home will be returned to its early 1960s appearance, and a never-before-seen archive will help to recreate the interior layout as it was when Bowie lived there, with help from Geoffrey Marsh, co-curator of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s David Bowie Is exhibition.

The work will be backed by a £500,000 grant from the Jones Day Foundation, a non-profit group funded by lawyers and staff with the Jones Day law firm, along with a public fundraising campaign launching this month.

Nicola Stacey, director of Heritage of London Trust, said: "David Bowie was a proud Londoner. Even though his career took him all over the world, he always remembered where he came from and the community that supported him as he grew up.

"It's wonderful to have this opportunity to tell his story and inspire a new generation of young people, and it’s really important for the heritage of London to preserve this site."