David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones reveals the personal turmoil she went through after her father's death

The passing of David Bowie eight years ago at the age of 69 left a profound impact on the music world, leaving fans and the industry alike in a state of mourning.

Amidst the widespread sorrow, David's only daughter, Alexandria, known affectionately as Lexi Jones, faced her own personal struggles.

Now 23, Lexi, whose mother is David's widow and iconic supermodel Iman, 68, has opened up about her emotional journey following her father's death.

In a deeply personal online article, Lexi shared her experiences of coping with the immense loss.

"I confused living life with surviving life's days by filling my body's bottomless void, drowning myself in toxins and poison," she expressed.

Her words reflect a tumultuous period marked by harmful actions and a sense of isolation, as she grappled with the pain of losing her father.

"I've hurt the ones I loved most with hateful words to make them feel at least a little bit of the pain I went through every day," Lexi admitted, acknowledging the drastic change from the "sweet and gentle little girl" she once was.

Raised in New York by David Bowie and Iman, Lexi's upbringing was undoubtedly unique, being the daughter of two global icons.

However, the challenges she faced in her mental health journey are universally relatable. As an artist, Lexi has found solace and a way to navigate through dark times.

"Art has always been a coping mechanism to get out of dark places," she stated, revealing the therapeutic power of creativity in her life.

Lexi's family also includes her half-brother, Duncan Jones, 52, a film director whose mother is Angie Bowie, 74, David Bowie's first wife.

Originally named Zowie Bowie to rhyme with his father's stage name, he adopted the name Duncan at the age of 18.

